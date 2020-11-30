 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 70, Mehlville 68
0 comments

Box: Windsor (Imperial) 70, Mehlville 68

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)2115161870
Mehlville1720201168
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)1-00-070/7068/68
Mehlville0-10-068/6870/70
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Sr.)162401
Sonny Amabile (5-9, Sr.)15414-44
Logan Chaney (#42, 6-5, Jr.)12502-23
Nathan Beerman (#12, 5-10, Jr.)111304
Elliot Witte (#23, 6-2, Jr.)6202-22
Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, So.)4102-40
Brendan Bishop (#11, 6-1, Jr.)42005
Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-1, Fr.)2002-40
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Joey Barrett (#20, Sr.)195303
Blake Wentzel (#23, Jr.)13503-64
Logan Mueller (#11, Jr.)12313-53
Nick Sights (#5, Sr.)11305-83
Christian Branson (#32, Jr.)9401-43
Enrique Dubose (#10, Jr.)21002
Dino Mahmutovic (Jr.)2002-21
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports