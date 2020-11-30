Box: Windsor (Imperial) 70, Mehlville 68

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|21
|15
|16
|18
|70
|Mehlville
|17
|20
|20
|11
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|1-0
|0-0
|70/70
|68/68
|Mehlville
|0-1
|0-0
|68/68
|70/70
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Sr.)
|16
|2
|4
|0
|1
|Sonny Amabile (5-9, Sr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-4
|4
|Logan Chaney (#42, 6-5, Jr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|3
|Nathan Beerman (#12, 5-10, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Elliot Witte (#23, 6-2, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|0
|Brendan Bishop (#11, 6-1, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|0
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joey Barrett (#20, Sr.)
|19
|5
|3
|0
|3
|Blake Wentzel (#23, Jr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-6
|4
|Logan Mueller (#11, Jr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-5
|3
|Nick Sights (#5, Sr.)
|11
|3
|0
|5-8
|3
|Christian Branson (#32, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-4
|3
|Enrique Dubose (#10, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Dino Mahmutovic (Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
