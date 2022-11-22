Box: Windsor (Imperial) 73, Valley Park 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|73
|Valley Park
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|1-0
|0-0
|73/73
|27/27
|Valley Park
|0-2
|0-0
|82/82
|133/133
People are also reading…
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Layton Hollis (#24, 6-1, So.)
|21
|6
|3
|0-1
|0
|AJ Patrick (#3, 6-0, Jr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-2
|0
|Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-0, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|0
|Noah Barnes (#12, 5-10, So.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|1
|Logan Thomas (#33, 6-1, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|0
|Owen Haegele (#5, 6-2, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.