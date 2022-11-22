 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 73, Valley Park 27

  • 0
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)000073
Valley Park000027
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)1-00-073/7327/27
Valley Park0-20-082/82133/133

Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Layton Hollis (#24, 6-1, So.)21630-10
AJ Patrick (#3, 6-0, Jr.)13601-20
Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-0, Jr.)11501-10
Noah Barnes (#12, 5-10, So.)10311-21
Logan Thomas (#33, 6-1, Sr.)84000
Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, Sr.)7112-20
Owen Haegele (#5, 6-2, Fr.)30100
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
