Box: Windsor (Imperial) 65, Affton 63
0 comments

Box: Windsor (Imperial) 65, Affton 63

  • 0
Subscribe today!
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)1819141465
Affton1222171263
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)5-50-0564/56607/61
Affton1-70-0333/33517/52
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)176-1205-74
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)132-23-504
Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)125-502-22
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)113-41-22-41
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)83-80-12-61
Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)301-100
Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Grd, Jr.)1001-21
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. Collinsville (9-0) is idle.2. CBC (3-3) vs. Roosevelt (1-7) at SLUH, 10:30 a.m Thursday.3. Chaminade (3-0) is i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports