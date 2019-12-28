Box: Windsor (Imperial) 65, Affton 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|18
|19
|14
|14
|65
|Affton
|12
|22
|17
|12
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|5-5
|0-0
|564/56
|607/61
|Affton
|1-7
|0-0
|333/33
|517/52
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|17
|6-12
|0
|5-7
|4
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|13
|2-2
|3-5
|0
|4
|Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)
|12
|5-5
|0
|2-2
|2
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|11
|3-4
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)
|8
|3-8
|0-1
|2-6
|1
|Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Grd, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.