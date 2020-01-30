Box: Windsor (Imperial) 65, De Soto 62
0 comments

Box: Windsor (Imperial) 65, De Soto 62

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)198172165
De Soto1815121762
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)10-71-1967/571004/59
De Soto6-141-21076/631166/69
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)225-84-504
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)197-100-45-74
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)82-704-62
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)62-100-12-31
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)52-50-41-15
Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)301-101
Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)21-1003
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports