Box: Windsor (Imperial) 65, De Soto 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|19
|8
|17
|21
|65
|De Soto
|18
|15
|12
|17
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|10-7
|1-1
|967/57
|1004/59
|De Soto
|6-14
|1-2
|1076/63
|1166/69
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|22
|5-8
|4-5
|0
|4
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|19
|7-10
|0-4
|5-7
|4
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|8
|2-7
|0
|4-6
|2
|Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)
|6
|2-10
|0-1
|2-3
|1
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|5
|2-5
|0-4
|1-1
|5
|Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.