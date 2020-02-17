Box: Windsor (Imperial) 54, Fort Zumwalt East 47
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 54, Fort Zumwalt East 47

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East87191347
Windsor (Imperial)1114131654
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East5-170-81021/461164/53
Windsor (Imperial)13-102-21338/611387/63
Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)181-34-114-41
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)183-30-112-150
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)122-32-72-24
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)41-302-42
Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)21-2002
Boys Basketball

Sports