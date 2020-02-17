Box: Windsor (Imperial) 54, Fort Zumwalt East 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|8
|7
|19
|13
|47
|Windsor (Imperial)
|11
|14
|13
|16
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|5-17
|0-8
|1021/46
|1164/53
|Windsor (Imperial)
|13-10
|2-2
|1338/61
|1387/63
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|18
|1-3
|4-11
|4-4
|1
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|18
|3-3
|0-1
|12-15
|0
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|12
|2-3
|2-7
|2-2
|4
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-4
|2
|Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2