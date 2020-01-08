Box: Windsor (Imperial) 76, Fox 69
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 76, Fox 69

1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)000076
Fox000069
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)7-50-0716/60745/62
Fox5-90-1760/63850/71
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)163-43-41-25
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)153-52-43-42
Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)154-51-34-42
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)115-901-12
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)100-12-44-62
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)63-80-105
Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)301-201
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Sports