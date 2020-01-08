Box: Windsor (Imperial) 76, Fox 69

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|76
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|7-5
|0-0
|716/60
|745/62
|Fox
|5-9
|0-1
|760/63
|850/71
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|16
|3-4
|3-4
|1-2
|5
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|15
|3-5
|2-4
|3-4
|2
|Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)
|15
|4-5
|1-3
|4-4
|2
|Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)
|11
|5-9
|0
|1-1
|2
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|10
|0-1
|2-4
|4-6
|2
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|6
|3-8
|0-1
|0
|5
|Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.