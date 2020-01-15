Box: Windsor (Imperial) 55, Northwest Cedar Hill 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|14
|16
|15
|10
|55
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|8
|6
|19
|8
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|8-6
|0-1
|801/57
|814/58
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|1-11
|0-1
|501/36
|756/54
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)
|22
|8-13
|1-3
|3-7
|1
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|11
|3-3
|1-3
|2-2
|2
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0-1
|0
|4
|Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|4
|1-2
|0-4
|2-2
|1
|Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0-2
|1-4
|4
|Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)
|1
|0-2
|0-2
|1-2
|2
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.