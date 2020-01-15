Box: Windsor (Imperial) 55, Northwest Cedar Hill 41
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)1416151055
Northwest Cedar Hill8619841
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)8-60-1801/57814/58
Northwest Cedar Hill1-110-1501/36756/54
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)228-131-33-71
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)113-31-32-22
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)63-60-104
Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)42-3001
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)41-20-42-21
Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)41-10-12-41
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)31-30-21-44
Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)10-20-21-22
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
