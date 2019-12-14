|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Park Hills Central
|20
|9
|17
|18
|7
|71
|Windsor (Imperial)
|19
|15
|16
|14
|8
|72
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Park Hills Central
|2-2
|0-0
|275/69
|225/56
|Windsor (Imperial)
|3-3
|0-0
|357/89
|382/96
|Park Hills Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|27
|5-6
|5-7
|2-3
|1
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|14
|1-1
|4-5
|0-1
|2
|Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)
|12
|6-8
|0-1
|0-1
|4
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|9
|2-3
|1-3
|2-2
|2
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0-1
|0
|1
|Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1