12345Final
Park Hills Central2091718771
Windsor (Imperial)19151614872
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Park Hills Central2-20-0275/69225/56
Windsor (Imperial)3-30-0357/89382/96
Park Hills Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)275-65-72-31
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)141-14-50-12
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)126-80-10-14
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)92-31-32-22
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)63-60-101
Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)21-1000
Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)21-10-10-11

