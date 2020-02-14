Box: Windsor (Imperial) 68, Perryville 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|16
|13
|18
|21
|68
|Perryville
|7
|18
|13
|19
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|12-10
|2-2
|1284/58
|1340/61
|Perryville
|2-14
|0-3
|742/34
|1021/46
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|20
|9-16
|0
|2-4
|3
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|10
|5-5
|0-3
|0
|1
|Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Grd, Jr.)
|9
|0-2
|2-3
|3-3
|1
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|6
|0
|1-3
|3-7
|3
|Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0-1
|2
|Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)
|6
|2-6
|0
|2-4
|1
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|5
|0-1
|1-4
|2-2
|4
|Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Elliot Witte (#23, 6-0, Fwd, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.