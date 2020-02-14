Box: Windsor (Imperial) 68, Perryville 57
0 comments

Box: Windsor (Imperial) 68, Perryville 57

  • 0
A sweetheart of a deal! $3/3 months
1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)1613182168
Perryville718131957
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)12-102-21284/581340/61
Perryville2-140-3742/341021/46
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)209-1602-43
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)105-50-301
Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Grd, Jr.)90-22-33-31
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)601-33-73
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)63-400-12
Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)62-602-41
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)50-11-42-24
Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)42-50-100
Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)100-11-21
Elliot Witte (#23, 6-0, Fwd, So.)1001-22
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports