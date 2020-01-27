Box: Windsor (Imperial) 61, Seckman 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|7
|16
|11
|15
|49
|Windsor (Imperial)
|13
|18
|11
|19
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|6-7
|1-0
|731/56
|781/60
|Windsor (Imperial)
|9-7
|0-1
|902/69
|942/72
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|19
|2-3
|4-7
|3-4
|3
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|13
|2-6
|2-6
|3-5
|1
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|13
|4-7
|0
|5-7
|3
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|12
|1-6
|3-7
|1-2
|2
|Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1-1
|1-2
|0