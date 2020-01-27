Box: Windsor (Imperial) 61, Seckman 49
1234Final
Seckman716111549
Windsor (Imperial)1318111961
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman6-71-0731/56781/60
Windsor (Imperial)9-70-1902/69942/72
Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)192-34-73-43
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)132-62-63-51
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)134-705-73
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)121-63-71-22
Gavin Kinworthy (#5, 5-10, Grd, Jr.)401-11-20
