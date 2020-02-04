Box: Windsor (Imperial) 62, St. Vincent 59
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 62, St. Vincent 59

1234Final
St. Vincent119182159
Windsor (Imperial)1319161462
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Vincent13-42-01117/66812/48
Windsor (Imperial)11-71-11029/611063/63
St. Vincent
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)297-85-1102
Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)93-41-303
Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)81-32-60-15
Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)63-4002
Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)63-50-10-11
Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)21-2002
Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)21-40-200
