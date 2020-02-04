Box: Windsor (Imperial) 62, St. Vincent 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Vincent
|11
|9
|18
|21
|59
|Windsor (Imperial)
|13
|19
|16
|14
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Vincent
|13-4
|2-0
|1117/66
|812/48
|Windsor (Imperial)
|11-7
|1-1
|1029/61
|1063/63
|St. Vincent
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Pierce Hartmann (#4, 6-2, Grd, Sr.)
|29
|7-8
|5-11
|0
|2
|Sonny Amabile (5-8, Grd, Jr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|Grant Siegel (#3, 5-11, Grd, Sr.)
|8
|1-3
|2-6
|0-1
|5
|Matt Martin (#30, 6-5, Fwd, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|2
|Norman Alford (#21, 6-0, Grd, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|Jared Tanner (#24, 6-7, Fwd, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Derek Williams (#2, 6-0, Grd, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|0