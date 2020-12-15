Box: Winfield 45, St. Charles West 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|8
|15
|6
|11
|40
|Winfield
|13
|6
|10
|16
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|0-2
|0-1
|54/27
|102/51
|Winfield
|5-2
|1-0
|382/191
|352/176
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|12
|1
|3
|1-2
|3
|John Wilson (#54, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|4
|Braden Goellner (#21, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Josh Newell (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Josh Nelson (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ian Hollander (#23, 6-3, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gio Patton (#15, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
