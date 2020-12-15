 Skip to main content
Box: Winfield 45, St. Charles West 40
Box: Winfield 45, St. Charles West 40

1234Final
St. Charles West81561140
Winfield136101645
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West0-20-154/27102/51
Winfield5-21-0382/191352/176
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)12131-23
John Wilson (#54, 6-5, C, Sr.)7301-34
Braden Goellner (#21, 6-5, F, Jr.)51105
Josh Newell (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)51102
Josh Nelson (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)30101
Ian Hollander (#23, 6-3, G, So.)30100
Gio Patton (#15, 5-11, F, Jr.)30102
Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-0, G, So.)21001
St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
