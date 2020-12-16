Box: Winfield 48, Silex 16

|1
|Silex
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Silex
|0-2
|0-0
|44/22
|106/53
|Winfield
|6-2
|1-0
|430/215
|368/184
|Silex
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|DJ Gillespie (#12, Jr.)
|14
|3-6
|2-3
|2-2
|0
|Kannon Schutte (#44, Sr.)
|10
|5-6
|0-4
|0
|0
|Nolan Riechers (#30, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|Peter Nicholl (#14, So.)
|6
|1-1
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|Cole Sams (#50, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|Austin Carson (#23, Jr.)
|4
|1-2
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|Seth Wilder (#20, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Josh Hoelting (#24, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|0
