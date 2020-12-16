 Skip to main content
Box: Winfield 48, Silex 16
1234Final
Silex000016
Winfield000048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Silex0-20-044/22106/53
Winfield6-21-0430/215368/184
Silex
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
DJ Gillespie (#12, Jr.)143-62-32-20
Kannon Schutte (#44, Sr.)105-60-400
Nolan Riechers (#30, Sr.)63-40-200
Peter Nicholl (#14, So.)61-11-31-10
Cole Sams (#50, Jr.)42-60-10-10
Austin Carson (#23, Jr.)41-20-12-40
Seth Wilder (#20, Sr.)21-30-100
Josh Hoelting (#24, Jr.)21-30-200
