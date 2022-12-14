 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Winfield 50, Silex 37

  •
1234Final
Silex9147737
Winfield1015151050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Silex2-60-2366/46379/47
Winfield2-50-0357/45382/48

Silex
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaden Kaimann (#22, 6-1, Sr.)11501-23
Micah Burk (5-10)93100
Camden Palmer (#23, 6-0)9401-21
Cayden Palmer (#30, 6-2)9212-34
Peter Nicholl (#14, 6-1, Sr.)42003
Daniel Barth (#3, 5-11)4102-72
Sean Nicholl (#12, 5-9)4102-21
