Box: Winfield 50, Silex 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Silex
|9
|14
|7
|7
|37
|Winfield
|10
|15
|15
|10
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Silex
|2-6
|0-2
|366/46
|379/47
|Winfield
|2-5
|0-0
|357/45
|382/48
People are also reading…
|Silex
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaden Kaimann (#22, 6-1, Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|3
|Micah Burk (5-10)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Camden Palmer (#23, 6-0)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|1
|Cayden Palmer (#30, 6-2)
|9
|2
|1
|2-3
|4
|Peter Nicholl (#14, 6-1, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Daniel Barth (#3, 5-11)
|4
|1
|0
|2-7
|2
|Sean Nicholl (#12, 5-9)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1