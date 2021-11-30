Box: Winfield 61, O'Fallon Christian 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|14
|4
|10
|13
|41
|Winfield
|29
|13
|9
|10
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|0-1
|0-0
|41/41
|61/61
|Winfield
|3-0
|0-0
|204/204
|135/135
|O'Fallon Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Peter Nicholl (#14, Jr.)
|21
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Austin Carson (#23, Sr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-2
|1
|DJ Gillespie (#12, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Brady Creech (#30, So.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|3
|Kaden Kaimann (#22, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hunter Dunn (#52)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Josh Hoelting (#24, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
