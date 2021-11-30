 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Winfield 61, O'Fallon Christian 41
0 comments

Box: Winfield 61, O'Fallon Christian 41

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
O'Fallon Christian144101341
Winfield291391061
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian0-10-041/4161/61
Winfield3-00-0204/204135/135
O'Fallon Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Peter Nicholl (#14, Jr.)213500
Austin Carson (#23, Sr.)15701-21
DJ Gillespie (#12, Sr.)93101
Brady Creech (#30, So.)7112-43
Kaden Kaimann (#22, Jr.)42001
Hunter Dunn (#52)30102
Josh Hoelting (#24, Sr.)2100-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News