Box: Winfield 64, Bowling Green 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bowling Green
|11
|17
|8
|18
|54
|Winfield
|19
|7
|26
|12
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bowling Green
|6-7
|2-0
|660/51
|668/51
|Winfield
|14-12
|2-6
|1587/122
|1443/111
|Bowling Green
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Peter Nicholl (#14, Jr.)
|22
|0
|6
|4-5
|3
|Brady Creech (#30, So.)
|19
|6
|2
|1-5
|4
|DJ Gillespie (#34, Sr.)
|15
|4
|0
|7-8
|0
|Kaden Kaimann (#22, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Collin Sams (#10)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3