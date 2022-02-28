 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Winfield 64, Bowling Green 54

1234Final
Bowling Green111781854
Winfield197261264
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bowling Green6-72-0660/51668/51
Winfield14-122-61587/1221443/111

Bowling Green
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Peter Nicholl (#14, Jr.)22064-53
Brady Creech (#30, So.)19621-54
DJ Gillespie (#34, Sr.)15407-80
Kaden Kaimann (#22, Jr.)6202-23
Collin Sams (#10)21003
News