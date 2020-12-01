Box: Winfield 71, Warrenton 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Warrenton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|0-2
|0-0
|100/50
|148/74
|Winfield
|3-0
|0-0
|199/100
|136/68
|Warrenton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kannon Schutte (#44, Sr.)
|21
|10-13
|0
|1-3
|0
|Seth Wilder (#20, Sr.)
|11
|2-4
|1-2
|4-5
|0
|DJ Gillespie (#12, Jr.)
|10
|2-6
|1-3
|3-4
|0
|Nolan Riechers (#30, Sr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|0
|Austin Carson (#23, Jr.)
|6
|1-3
|0
|4-4
|0
|Greg Penrod (#34, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0-1
|0
|Josh Hoelting (#24, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Peter Nicholl (#14, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|Cole Sams (#50, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
