 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Winfield 71, Warrenton 47
0 comments

Box: Winfield 71, Warrenton 47

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Warrenton000047
Winfield000071
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton0-20-0100/50148/74
Winfield3-00-0199/100136/68
Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kannon Schutte (#44, Sr.)2110-1301-30
Seth Wilder (#20, Sr.)112-41-24-50
DJ Gillespie (#12, Jr.)102-61-33-40
Nolan Riechers (#30, Sr.)93-41-400
Austin Carson (#23, Jr.)61-304-40
Greg Penrod (#34, Sr.)63-300-10
Josh Hoelting (#24, Jr.)41-102-20
Peter Nicholl (#14, So.)21-10-200
Cole Sams (#50, Jr.)21-3000
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports