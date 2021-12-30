 Skip to main content
Box: Winfield 81, Paris 29
Box: Winfield 81, Paris 29

1234Final
Paris695929
Winfield272819781
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Paris0-20-059/30115/58
Winfield7-30-1633/316484/242
Paris
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Peter Nicholl (#14, Jr.)201600
DJ Gillespie (#34, Sr.)18606-62
Austin Carson (#23, Sr.)84000
Josh Hoelting (#24, Sr.)81201
Brady Creech (#30, So.)8302-41
Camden Palmer (#20, Sr.)6111-23
Cayden Palmer (#32)51102
Collin Sams (#10)42004
Micah Burk (#12)21001
Kaden Kaimann (#22, Jr.)21001
