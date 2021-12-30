Box: Winfield 81, Paris 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Paris
|6
|9
|5
|9
|29
|Winfield
|27
|28
|19
|7
|81
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Paris
|0-2
|0-0
|59/30
|115/58
|Winfield
|7-3
|0-1
|633/316
|484/242
|Paris
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Peter Nicholl (#14, Jr.)
|20
|1
|6
|0
|0
|DJ Gillespie (#34, Sr.)
|18
|6
|0
|6-6
|2
|Austin Carson (#23, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Josh Hoelting (#24, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Brady Creech (#30, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|1
|Camden Palmer (#20, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Cayden Palmer (#32)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Collin Sams (#10)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Micah Burk (#12)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kaden Kaimann (#22, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Tags
