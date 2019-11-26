Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Montgomery County19150034
Winfield000044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Montgomery County0-10-034/3444/44
Winfield2-00-0103/10379/79
Montgomery County
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bryant Reeves (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)11221-11
Austin Carson (#23, 6-0, G)8302-42
Nolan Riechers (#20, 5-10, SF, Jr.)7210-20
Charlie Rhoades (#34, 6-1, G, Sr.)6111-22
Seth Wilder (#14, 5-10, G)30100
Kannon Schutte (#44, 6-5, F, Jr.)30103
Cole Sams (#50, 6-3, F, So.)21003
DJ Gillespie (#12, 5-9, PG, So.)2002-23
Greg Penrod (#52, 6-1, C)1001-50
Will Killingham (#24, 6-2, SF, Sr.)1001-22

