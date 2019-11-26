|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Montgomery County
|19
|15
|0
|0
|34
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Montgomery County
|0-1
|0-0
|34/34
|44/44
|Winfield
|2-0
|0-0
|103/103
|79/79
|Montgomery County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bryant Reeves (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-1
|1
|Austin Carson (#23, 6-0, G)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|2
|Nolan Riechers (#20, 5-10, SF, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-2
|0
|Charlie Rhoades (#34, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|2
|Seth Wilder (#14, 5-10, G)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kannon Schutte (#44, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Cole Sams (#50, 6-3, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|DJ Gillespie (#12, 5-9, PG, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Greg Penrod (#52, 6-1, C)
|1
|0
|0
|1-5
|0
|Will Killingham (#24, 6-2, SF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2