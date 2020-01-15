Box: Winfield 48, St. Charles West 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Winfield
|9
|5
|13
|15
|6
|48
|St. Charles West
|7
|16
|12
|7
|4
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|9-5
|2-0
|693/50
|687/49
|St. Charles West
|6-9
|1-2
|769/55
|757/54
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charlie Rhoades (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|2
|3-3
|1
|Kannon Schutte (#44, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-4
|4
|Seth Wilder (#20, 5-10, G)
|7
|0
|1
|4-4
|2
|Greg Penrod (#52, 6-1, C)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|0
|Bryant Reeves (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|0
|Nolan Riechers (#30, 5-10, SF, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-1
|3
|DJ Gillespie (#12, 5-9, PG, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josh Newell (#4, 6-1, G, So.)
|15
|3-7
|2-4
|3-4
|0
|John Wilson (#54, 6-6, C, Jr.)
|13
|5-9
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|Anthony Lemons (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|8
|2-4
|1-4
|1-2
|2
|Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-4
|1-5
|2-2
|3
|Michael Quirk (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|Darius Decarolis (#35, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|3