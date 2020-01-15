Box: Winfield 48, St. Charles West 46
12345Final
Winfield951315648
St. Charles West716127446
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield9-52-0693/50687/49
St. Charles West6-91-2769/55757/54
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Charlie Rhoades (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)11123-31
Kannon Schutte (#44, 6-5, F, Jr.)10213-44
Seth Wilder (#20, 5-10, G)7014-42
Greg Penrod (#52, 6-1, C)6300-20
Bryant Reeves (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)6104-40
Nolan Riechers (#30, 5-10, SF, Jr.)4011-13
DJ Gillespie (#12, 5-9, PG, So.)4102-23
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josh Newell (#4, 6-1, G, So.)153-72-43-40
John Wilson (#54, 6-6, C, Jr.)135-91-10-10
Anthony Lemons (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)82-41-41-22
Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)71-41-52-23
Michael Quirk (#24, 6-0, F, Jr.)21-20-103
Darius Decarolis (#35, 5-8, G, Jr.)10-10-11-23
