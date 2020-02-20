Box: Winfield 30, Warrenton 28
12345Final
Warrenton8774228
Winfield7775430
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton9-132-51112/511143/52
Winfield16-96-21231/561205/55
Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kannon Schutte (#44, 6-5, F, Jr.)105002
Bryant Reeves (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)5012-42
Nolan Riechers (#30, 5-10, SF, Jr.)5110-30
DJ Gillespie (#12, 5-9, PG, So.)4200-31
Charlie Rhoades (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)4200-22
Cole Sams (#50, 6-3, F, So.)1001-22
Greg Penrod (#52, 6-1, C)1001-20
