|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Winfield
|17
|12
|8
|17
|8
|62
|Wellsville
|7
|11
|11
|25
|1
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|3-4
|0-0
|336/48
|375/54
|Wellsville
|1-3
|0-0
|196/28
|206/29
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cole Sams (#50, 6-3, F, So.)
|14
|7
|0
|0-3
|4
|Greg Penrod (#52, 6-1, C)
|12
|6
|0
|0-3
|2
|Bryant Reeves (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|1
|6-6
|0
|Nolan Riechers (#30, 5-10, SF, Jr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|2
|Charlie Rhoades (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|3
|DJ Gillespie (#12, 5-9, PG, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Kannon Schutte (#44, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Seth Wilder (#20, 5-10, G)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Austin Carson (#23, 6-0, G)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.