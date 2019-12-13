Subscribe for 99¢
12345Final
Winfield1712817862
Wellsville7111125155
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield3-40-0336/48375/54
Wellsville1-30-0196/28206/29
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cole Sams (#50, 6-3, F, So.)14700-34
Greg Penrod (#52, 6-1, C)12600-32
Bryant Reeves (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)9016-60
Nolan Riechers (#30, 5-10, SF, Jr.)7021-22
Charlie Rhoades (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)7112-43
DJ Gillespie (#12, 5-9, PG, So.)42004
Kannon Schutte (#44, 6-5, F, Jr.)42005
Seth Wilder (#20, 5-10, G)30100
Austin Carson (#23, 6-0, G)21000
Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

