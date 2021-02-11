 Skip to main content
Box: Wood River 56, Mount Olive 51
1234Final
Mount Olive161441751
Wood River121917856
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mount Olive0-20-0100/50110/55
Wood River3-20-0237/118252/126
Mount OlivePtsFG3FGFTFL
Trent Markezich (#4, 6-3, Jr.)20524-50
Blake Schehl (#15, 6-0, Jr.)144200
Adam Knowles (#11, 6-0, Sr.)9212-20
Timothy Rettig (#3, 6-0, Sr.)5110-20
Ashton Pfeiffer (#2, 5-9, Jr.)3010-30
Wood RiverPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Dawson (#5, 6-4, Sr.)114-61-100
Evan Merritt (#33, 6-4, Sr.)115-901-20
Spencer Slayden (#14, 5-9, Sr.)105-80-200
Seth Slayden (#22, 5-10, So.)90-11-36-70
Andrew Oliger (#12, 6-5, Sr.)84-9000
Antonio Hardin (#23, 5-10, Jr.)51-11-500
Ahmad Allen (#3, 5-11, Sr.)20-10-12-40
