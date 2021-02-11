Box: Wood River 56, Mount Olive 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mount Olive
|16
|14
|4
|17
|51
|Wood River
|12
|19
|17
|8
|56
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mount Olive
|0-2
|0-0
|100/50
|110/55
|Wood River
|3-2
|0-0
|237/118
|252/126
|Mount Olive
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trent Markezich (#4, 6-3, Jr.)
|20
|5
|2
|4-5
|0
|Blake Schehl (#15, 6-0, Jr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Adam Knowles (#11, 6-0, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|0
|Timothy Rettig (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|0
|Ashton Pfeiffer (#2, 5-9, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-3
|0
|Wood River
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Dawson (#5, 6-4, Sr.)
|11
|4-6
|1-1
|0
|0
|Evan Merritt (#33, 6-4, Sr.)
|11
|5-9
|0
|1-2
|0
|Spencer Slayden (#14, 5-9, Sr.)
|10
|5-8
|0-2
|0
|0
|Seth Slayden (#22, 5-10, So.)
|9
|0-1
|1-3
|6-7
|0
|Andrew Oliger (#12, 6-5, Sr.)
|8
|4-9
|0
|0
|0
|Antonio Hardin (#23, 5-10, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|0
|Ahmad Allen (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|2
|0-1
|0-1
|2-4
|0
