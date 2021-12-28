 Skip to main content
Box: Wood River 75, Gillespie 68
Box: Wood River 75, Gillespie 68

1234Final
Gillespie1418201668
Wood River1119123375
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gillespie0-60-2277/46381/64
Wood River4-61-1477/80576/96
GillespiePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kamryn Link (#24, Jr.)23436-75
Collyn Oberkfell (#21)12600-13
Bryce Buhs (#11)11312-21
Bryan Jubelt (#4)8211-15
Tristan Wargo7014-44
Bryce Hohnsbehn (#50)42001
Joe Baglin (#3, Sr.)3101-25
Wood RiverPtsFG3FGFTFL
Seth Slayden (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)20713-30
Devon Green (#4, 5-11, G)17507-100
Jakob Gerber (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)163010-140
Antonio Hardin (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)12411-20
Zach Lybarger (#5, 6-3, F)42000
Brayden St. Peters (#24, 6-4, C, Jr.)3101-20
Lucas Moore (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)30100
