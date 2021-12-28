Box: Wood River 75, Gillespie 68

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gillespie
|14
|18
|20
|16
|68
|Wood River
|11
|19
|12
|33
|75
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gillespie
|0-6
|0-2
|277/46
|381/64
|Wood River
|4-6
|1-1
|477/80
|576/96
|Gillespie
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kamryn Link (#24, Jr.)
|23
|4
|3
|6-7
|5
|Collyn Oberkfell (#21)
|12
|6
|0
|0-1
|3
|Bryce Buhs (#11)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|1
|Bryan Jubelt (#4)
|8
|2
|1
|1-1
|5
|Tristan Wargo
|7
|0
|1
|4-4
|4
|Bryce Hohnsbehn (#50)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Joe Baglin (#3, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|5
|Wood River
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Seth Slayden (#22, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|20
|7
|1
|3-3
|0
|Devon Green (#4, 5-11, G)
|17
|5
|0
|7-10
|0
|Jakob Gerber (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|16
|3
|0
|10-14
|0
|Antonio Hardin (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-2
|0
|Zach Lybarger (#5, 6-3, F)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brayden St. Peters (#24, 6-4, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Lucas Moore (#1, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.