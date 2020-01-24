Box: Wood River 61, Bayless 44
1234Final
Bayless000044
Wood River000061
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless3-131-5617/39874/55
Wood River6-150-3898/561178/74
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cameron Gunter (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)2311-250-31-21
Jordan Grant (#11, 6-1, G, So.)62-80-42-23
Inel Muratovic (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)63-5002
Loubert Ladouceur (#4, 6-4, G)52-40-31-24
Gregory Martin (#5, 5-8, G, Fr.)21-100-10
James Houston (#14, 5-8, G, Fr.)21-2002
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
