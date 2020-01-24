Box: Wood River 61, Bayless 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Wood River
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|3-13
|1-5
|617/39
|874/55
|Wood River
|6-15
|0-3
|898/56
|1178/74
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cameron Gunter (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|23
|11-25
|0-3
|1-2
|1
|Jordan Grant (#11, 6-1, G, So.)
|6
|2-8
|0-4
|2-2
|3
|Inel Muratovic (#24, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|2
|Loubert Ladouceur (#4, 6-4, G)
|5
|2-4
|0-3
|1-2
|4
|Gregory Martin (#5, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|0
|James Houston (#14, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.