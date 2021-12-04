Box: Woodlawn 31, Okawville 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Okawville
|8
|8
|11
|3
|30
|Woodlawn
|9
|6
|11
|5
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Okawville
|0-4
|0-0
|132/33
|197/49
|Woodlawn
|1-3
|0-0
|127/32
|184/46
|Okawville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Riechmann (#4, 5-8, Sr.)
|16
|1
|3
|5-8
|1
|Cole Wiedwilt (#12, 5-11, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|3
|Andrew Savard (#32, 6-2, Jr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-7
|4
|Teter (#10)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Levi Traub (#22, 5-7, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Woodlawn
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Phelps (#24)
|12
|5
|0
|2-4
|2
|Martin (#30)
|7
|2
|0
|3-5
|3
|Moore (#25)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Burkett (#3)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Palmer (#34)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Malcom (#35)
|2
|1
|0
|0-3
|2
