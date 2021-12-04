 Skip to main content
Box: Woodlawn 31, Okawville 30
Box: Woodlawn 31, Okawville 30

1234Final
Okawville8811330
Woodlawn9611531
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Okawville0-40-0132/33197/49
Woodlawn1-30-0127/32184/46
OkawvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Riechmann (#4, 5-8, Sr.)16135-81
Cole Wiedwilt (#12, 5-11, Sr.)5103-43
Andrew Savard (#32, 6-2, Jr.)4004-74
Teter (#10)30101
Levi Traub (#22, 5-7, Sr.)2002-23
WoodlawnPtsFG3FGFTFL
Phelps (#24)12502-42
Martin (#30)7203-53
Moore (#25)60202
Burkett (#3)21004
Palmer (#34)21005
Malcom (#35)2100-32
