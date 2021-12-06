 Skip to main content
Box: Wright City 74, Blue Knights 62
Box: Wright City 74, Blue Knights 62

1234Final
Blue Knights157103062
Wright City1514291674
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Blue Knights3-21-0300/60286/57
Wright City1-20-0158/32185/37
Blue Knights
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Wright CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hayden Beck (#3, Sr.)185-71-25-73
Kyle Johnson (#44, Sr.)155-81-22-42
Tim Sheff (#21)122-22-42-21
Trent Bruning (#15, Sr.)113-71-32-31
Ricardo Uribe (Jr.)51-31-100
Carleon Jones (#33)52-30-11-85
Hayden Waters (#13)42-3000
Trey Brakensiek (#32)40-11-11-21
