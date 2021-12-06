Box: Wright City 74, Blue Knights 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Blue Knights
|15
|7
|10
|30
|62
|Wright City
|15
|14
|29
|16
|74
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Blue Knights
|3-2
|1-0
|300/60
|286/57
|Wright City
|1-2
|0-0
|158/32
|185/37
|Blue Knights
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Wright City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hayden Beck (#3, Sr.)
|18
|5-7
|1-2
|5-7
|3
|Kyle Johnson (#44, Sr.)
|15
|5-8
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|Tim Sheff (#21)
|12
|2-2
|2-4
|2-2
|1
|Trent Bruning (#15, Sr.)
|11
|3-7
|1-3
|2-3
|1
|Ricardo Uribe (Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|Carleon Jones (#33)
|5
|2-3
|0-1
|1-8
|5
|Hayden Waters (#13)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Trey Brakensiek (#32)
|4
|0-1
|1-1
|1-2
|1
Tags
