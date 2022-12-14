Boys basketball area rankings, Week 3

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/14/2022
|Large schools
|Last Week
|1. Belleville East (8-0)
|2
|2. Chaminade (1-0)
|3
|3. East St. Louis (6-1)
|1
|4. CBC (4-1)
|4
|5. Collinsville (7-2)
|NR
|6. O'Fallon (7-2)
|8
|7. Troy Buchanan (3-2)
|6
|8. De Smet (4-1)
|9
|9. Francis Howell (4-2)
|NR
|10. Ladue (4-2)
|7
|On the bubble: Webster Groves (1-4), Parkway West (4-1), Mascoutah (8-2), Triad (7-2), Kirkwood (4-0)
|Small schools
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (2-3)
|1
|2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3)
|2
|3. Breese Central (8-0)
|3
|4. MICDS (4-1)
|4
|5. Lift For Life (3-2)
|5
|6. Columbia (7-1)
|6
|7. John Burroughs (4-3)
|8
|8. Borgia (9-0)
|9
|9. Whitfield (4-3)
|NR
|10. St. Mary's (2-2)
|10
|On the bubble: St. Charles (7-0), Mater Dei (3-2), Orchard Farm (4-1), Westminster (3-2), Principia (7-0)
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked