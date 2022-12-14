 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball area rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/14/2022 
Large schoolsLast Week
1. Belleville East (8-0)2
2. Chaminade (1-0)3
3. East St. Louis (6-1)1
4. CBC (4-1)4
5. Collinsville (7-2)NR
6. O'Fallon (7-2)8
7. Troy Buchanan (3-2)6
8. De Smet (4-1)9
9. Francis Howell (4-2)NR
10. Ladue (4-2)7
On the bubble: Webster Groves (1-4), Parkway West (4-1), Mascoutah (8-2), Triad (7-2), Kirkwood (4-0)

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/14/2022 
Small schoolsLast Week
1. Vashon (2-3)1
2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3)2
3. Breese Central (8-0)3
4. MICDS (4-1)4
5. Lift For Life (3-2)5
6. Columbia (7-1)6
7. John Burroughs (4-3)8
8. Borgia (9-0)9
9. Whitfield (4-3)NR
10. St. Mary's (2-2)10
On the bubble: St. Charles (7-0), Mater Dei (3-2), Orchard Farm (4-1), Westminster (3-2), Principia (7-0)

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
