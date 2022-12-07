Boys basketball area rankings

|STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022
|Large school s
|Last Week
|1. East St. Louis (5-0)
|NR
|2. Belleville East (5-0)
|NR
|3. Chaminade (0-0)
|NR
|4. CBC (1-0)
|NR
|5. Webster Groves (0-1)
|NR
|6. Troy Buchanan (3-1)
|NR
|7. Ladue (3-1)
|NR
|8. O'Fallon (4-2)
|NR
|9. De Smet (3-0)
|NR
|10. Parkway West (4-0)
|NR
|Small school s
|Last Week
|1. Vashon (1-0)
|NR
|2. Cardinal Ritter (2-3)
|NR
|3. Breese Central (6-0)
|NR
|4. MICDS (4-0)
|NR
|5. Lift For Life (3-1)
|NR
|6. Columbia (5-1)
|NR
|7. Mater Dei (3-1)
|NR
|8. John Burroughs (2-2)
|NR
|9. Borgia (6-0)
|NR
|10. St. Mary's (0-1)
|NR
*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked