Boys basketball area rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022 
Large school sLast Week
1. East St. Louis (5-0)NR
2. Belleville East (5-0)NR
3. Chaminade (0-0)NR
4. CBC (1-0)NR
5. Webster Groves (0-1)NR
6. Troy Buchanan (3-1)NR
7. Ladue (3-1)NR
8. O'Fallon (4-2)NR
9. De Smet (3-0)NR
10. Parkway West (4-0)NR
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022 
Small school sLast Week
1. Vashon (1-0)NR
2. Cardinal Ritter (2-3)NR
3. Breese Central (6-0)NR
4. MICDS (4-0)NR
5. Lift For Life (3-1)NR
6. Columbia (5-1)NR
7. Mater Dei (3-1)NR
8. John Burroughs (2-2)NR
9. Borgia (6-0)NR
10. St. Mary's (0-1)NR

*Large schools have enrollments over 1,000
*NR = not ranked
