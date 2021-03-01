Boys basketball district roundup: Jennings holds off Hazelwood East; U. City rolls to 58 second-half points

Jennings beat Hazelwood East 54-49 on Feb. 2 but that didn’t mean much Monday afternoon. After falling behind 47-33 after the third quarter, the Spartans exploded for 28 fourth-quarter points.

“They went small ball, they hit some threes and we turned it over,” Coach Thomas said. “East didn’t quit. They made us earn it.”

The Spartans were led by Terry Lowe, who scored 19 points. Junior guard Carlos Roberts finished with 16 points and Marcus Huckleberry scored 13.

Jennings has not faced McCluer North this season. They played the past two seasons at Kirkwood’s Denver Miller Tournament, with the Stars pulling out wins both times, but this will their first meeting this abbreviated season.

“We know who they are and what they do, we know who we are and what we do,” Thomas said. “I’m excited for the opportunity.”

University City 88, Clayton 49: Fresh out of a late season quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19, the Lions found their legs after halftime as they scored 58 second-half points.