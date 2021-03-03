Boys basketball district roundup: MICDS finds groove against Normandy; Roosevelt wins first district title in 45 years

The last time the MICDS boys basketball team took the court, it was undermanned. Having secured the Metro League crown, coach Travis Wallace wanted to get some extended minutes for his bench.

It did not go well as the Rams lost at Priory in their regular season finale.

MICDS coach Travis Wallace let loose afterward. He wanted every player on the roster to understand just how important they are to the bigger picture because things happen this time of year that can derail good teams. Be it foul trouble or injury, nothing is promised.

“We had a couple of heart to hearts at practice the last week,” Wallace said. “You can’t take anything for granted.”

MICDS opened up postseason play Wednesday and dominated Normandy 76-29 in a Class 4 District 5 semifinal.

The No. 1 seed, MICDS (20-3) advanced to host No. 2 seed Westminster (19-5) at 6 p.m. Friday in the district championship game.

Normandy finished 10-11.

The Rams were fantastic in their playoff opener. They went 7 of 10 from behind the 3-point line. They hit 13 of their 16 free throws. They made 28 field goals and were credited with 19 assists. Five players had two or more assists.