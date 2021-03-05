Boys basketball district roundup: Rauh rallies Lutheran South past Vianney; Westminster edges MICDS

“Those are all shots he can hit, without them we don’t win,” Lind said.

It’s the 24th district championship for Lutheran South and its second in a row. Last year the Lancers beat Whitfield to win a Class 3 district title. Moving into Class 5 this season and facing down a Vianney team that battled its way through the rugged Metro Catholic Conference brought a new set of challenges.

Trailing until the fourth quarter didn’t help either. But once the Lancers got some momentum in the fourth quarter and grabbed a 52-51 lead, that’s when they found their mojo.

“When we took the lead, from that point on we were great down the stretch,” Lind said.

It was a bit of a personal win for Lind, too. He married Walsh’s sister and the two are brothers-in-law and good friends to boot. Most winters the two are helping each other out with knowledge, information or whatever other things they can share to make the other’s life easier. This year, knowing there was a chance they’d have to face one another with the season on the line, they pulled back a little bit.

“We hated being in the same district,” Lind said. “We usually help each other out. We couldn’t do that as much.”