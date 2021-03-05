Boys basketball district roundup: Rauh rallies Lutheran South past Vianney; Westminster edges MICDS

Sometimes all you need is a shot of confidence at the right time.
Ben Rauh found his exactly when the Lutheran South boys basketball team needed it.
A senior guard who averages three points per game and hadn’t scored more than eight in a game this season, Rauh scored a career-high 17 points as Lutheran South rallied past Vianney 72-65 in the Class 5 District 3 championship game Friday night at Vianney.
Lutheran South (14-11) advanced to the sectional round, where it will host Borgia (14-11) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Rauh has been a reluctant scorer in games, but at practice Lutheran South coach Brian Lind has watched him knock down shots, put the ball on the floor and finish at the basket. There was some untapped potential in there Lind has been working to coax out.
“I’ve been on him at practice to score more, I’ve said, ‘You’ve got to try and score,’ ” Lind said.
Against Vianney (12-10) there were opportunities to do just that. Vianney coach Kevin Walsh is meticulous in his scouting and preparation. He prepared his team to deal with Lutheran South’s senior standouts Jack Lawson and Jonathan Prange, who combined to score 40 points. He had them ready for senior guard Austin Reis, who scored 15 points.
But Rauh hadn’t shown this type of ability on tape this season and once he got going he helped Lutheran South outscore Vianney 32-18 in the fourth quarter. Rauh didn’t do anything he hadn’t done at practice, he just didn’t do it at practice this time.
“Those are all shots he can hit, without them we don’t win,” Lind said.
It’s the 24th district championship for Lutheran South and its second in a row. Last year the Lancers beat Whitfield to win a Class 3 district title. Moving into Class 5 this season and facing down a Vianney team that battled its way through the rugged Metro Catholic Conference brought a new set of challenges.
Trailing until the fourth quarter didn’t help either. But once the Lancers got some momentum in the fourth quarter and grabbed a 52-51 lead, that’s when they found their mojo.
“When we took the lead, from that point on we were great down the stretch,” Lind said.
It was a bit of a personal win for Lind, too. He married Walsh’s sister and the two are brothers-in-law and good friends to boot. Most winters the two are helping each other out with knowledge, information or whatever other things they can share to make the other’s life easier. This year, knowing there was a chance they’d have to face one another with the season on the line, they pulled back a little bit.
“We hated being in the same district,” Lind said. “We usually help each other out. We couldn’t do that as much.”
Marquette 58, Lafayette 45: Junior forward Andrew Young scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Mustangs took down the rival Lancers to claim the Class 6 District 3 tournament championship Friday night at home.
Marquette (16-8) advanced to the sectional round, where it will play at Chaminade (19-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Chaminade defeated Marquette 73-58 on Jan. 28.
It’s the second consecutive year the Mustangs have won a district championship and the sixth time in school history.
Junior guard Max Harris scored 10 points and handed out seven assists.
Lafayette finished the season 14-14.
Westminster 60, MICDS 57: Kobi Williams erupted for 25 points as Westminster won the Class 4 District 5 championship at MICDS.
Westminster (20-5) advanced to the sectional round where it will host Lutheran St. Charles (11-7) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Wildcats suffered two setbacks to Metro League rival MICDS (20-4) during the regular season. But they won the one that mattered as junior guard Casen Lawrence scored 10 points and junior forward Austin Vick scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
MICDS was led by senior forward Nick Roper who scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Senior guard Sam Wienstroer scored 18 points, too.
Lutheran St. Charles 63, Winfield 52: The Cougars won their second district championship and first since 1996 by going on the road to beat Winfield.
Lutheran St. Charles (11-17) advanced to the sectional round, where it will play at Westminster (20-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Winfield finished the season 16-8.
Borgia 44, Pacific 36: The Knights won their second district title in three years and their 35th overall district title by beating the rival Indians at home Friday night.
Borgia (14-11) advanced to play at Lutheran South (14-11) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a sectional round contest.
Pacific finished the season 18-9 under first-year head coach Cody Bradfisch.