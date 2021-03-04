Boys basketball district roundup: Vashon wins sixth district in a row; De Smet ends eight-year drought

Literally.

Of Vashon’s 12 games, three were on the road.

When the ball went up on Thursday night, the Wolverines were coming off a week-long break. They were awarded a forfeit win in the district semifinal when Metro was unable to play. Those kinds of layoffs are unusual most years but have become more routine during these COVID-19 times.

A self-identified perfectionist, Irons did not think Vashon looked crisp at the start of the game and he saw some things on the defensive end he wished were cleaner.

“It’s never going to be perfect for me,” Irons said. “We were stagnant in the first couple minutes then we got rolling a little bit.”

Senior standouts Nick Kern and Keshon Gilbert led a balanced offensive attack. Of the 11 players that saw action, 10 of them scored. Kern was the high man with 22 points while Gilbert scored 12, 10 of which came in the first quarter.

The Wolverines will see another PHL team in the sectional round in Roosevelt. The Roughriders are fresh off their first district championship since 1975 and just the fifth in school history. It looks like a mismatch on paper but Irons didn’t lead his teams to 11 district titles by worrying about paper.