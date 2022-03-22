Boys basketball notebook: CBC is first area large school to win football, basketball state titles in same year

Missouri hosted its first high school state basketball championship in 1927. It contested its first football state title game in 1968.

In that time, no area large school had ever won a state football championship and a state basketball championship in the same school year until Friday, when CBC became the first.

The Cadets captured the Class 6 state football title in November with a 48-21 win over Liberty North. They then took down Nixa in the Class 6 boys state basketball championship game 68-51 on Friday.

The only other area team to accomplish the feat in any classification was Borgia during the 1993-94 school year. Led by longtime football skipper Dale Gildehaus, the Knights won the Class 3A football championship when they beat Chillicothe 24-21 to finish 14-0. In the winter, equally legendary basketball coach Dave Neier guided the Knights to a 31-1 record as they won the Class 3A basketball title with an 88-67 win over Mexico.

According to Kansas City area preps reporter Cody Thorn, CBC is just the seventh school in state history to complete “The Gauntlet” of winning a state football and state basketball championship in the same school year.

The others are Joplin Memorial (1976-77), Rockhurst (1986-87), Centralia (2003-04), Kearney (2009-10) and Stanberry (2015-16).

CBC’S TATUM ENTERS EXCLUSIVE CLUB

When CBC won its second state title in Justin Tatum’s nine-year tenure as coach, he became part of a rare group of coaches to lead their teams to at least three state championships. Only 21 coaches in state history have three or more championships on their resume. Tatum won his first title in 2012 with Soldan.

Tatum joins local legends Jay Blossom (Webster Groves), Rich Grawer (De Smet), Randy Reed (McCluer North), Preston Thomas (Cardinal Ritter) and DC Wilcutt (CBC) with three state championships.

Ronnie Cookson at Scott County Central is the state’s all-time leader with 13 state championships. Lennies McFerren has nine titles to his credit between an incredible tenure at Charleston and more recently New Madrid County Central. Former Vashon coach Floyd Irons is credited with seven state titles while his son and current Vashon coach Tony Irons has won six titles.

Borgia’s Dave Neier, former Soldan and Ritter coach Marvin Neals and Beaumont’s Tom Stanton all have five.

However, Tatum is the only boys coach in state history to win a championship in three different classifications. Soldan won the 2012 title in Class 4, CBC won Class 5 in 2014 and then captured the title in Class 6 last week.

The only other coach in state history to accomplish that feat is Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes who has led the Red Knights to titles in Class 4 (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019), Class 5 (2006) and Class 6 (2021, 2022).

VASHON SET UP TO REMAIN DOMINANT

Since 2016, Vashon has failed to advance to the state semifinals one time, when it was knocked out by St. Mary’s in 2018.

Every other year the Wolverines have found their way back to the final four, and when they have they haven’t lost yet as they have won five championships in that time. It appears Vashon once again will be in a strong position to defend its title as Class 4 champion next season.

Vashon (27-4) will graduate one senior in Arlandus Harris. The rest of the roster will return a year older, wiser and stronger. Led by junior swingman Kennard “Moomoo” Davis Jr. and junior guard Jayden Nichols, there is a load of talented underclassmen that received valuable experience this season.

Freshman guard Trey Williams Jr. was a knockdown shooter capable of lighting it up from long range. Freshman guard Dierre Hill Jr. was a strong perimeter defender with a knack for making big-time plays. Both were in the starting lineup much of the season.

Juniors Cameron Stovall and Anthoni Sandford provided a strong interior presence and have only begun to tap into their basketball talents. Junior guard Mason Mosley was a solid presence on the court on both sides capable of running the point when needed.

Sophomore guard Nic’Qwyon Kern made his bones as an excellent defender off the bench who knows his offensive role. Freshman Christian Williams came off the bench in the fourth quarter of the state championship game and despite attempting four free throws all season, hit three of his four free throws in crunch time to help secure the championship. He also provided a calming presence when the Wolverines needed it most as Tolton was charging hard in the fourth quarter.

With so much coming back coach Tony Irons knows what awaits his team next season.

“A target may be on our back because of this year,” he said. “We’re going to have to continue to grow and continue to develop.”

CARDINAL RITTER ENDS THE SEASON WITH A WIN

After surviving the district of death with De Smet and Westminster, Cardinal Ritter was disappointed it was unable to defend its Class 5 championship after falling to Webster Groves in a semifinal.

It buried its disappointment and won the Class 5 third-place game in dramatic fashion the next afternoon.

Sophomore guard Clayton Jackson grabbed a rebound and flipped it back up as time expired to give the Lions a 53-51 win over Springfield Catholic.

Ritter (21-10) needed a 3-pointer from senior guard Kristian Davis to tie the game at 51 with just more than a minute to play in regulation. Davis attempted the game-winning shot in the final seconds but was off the mark before Jackson grabbed the offensive rebound and sunk the winner.

It was the only field goal of the game for Jackson, who finished with four points.

Senior post Robert Lewis had a monster game as he finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Braxton Stacker had 12 points and three rebounds. Davis had 10 points and four rebounds.

It’s the third consecutive season the Lions have won their last game. Ritter won the Class 3 title in 2020 and the Class 5 title in 2021.

CHAMINADE KEEPS COLLECTING TROPHIES

For the seventh time in eight years, Chaminade (24-8) played until the final weekend. In that stretch the Red Devils have won just one title — Class 5 in 2016 — but have stuffed the trophy case in the process.

They have finished as the runner-up once (2018), took third twice (2015, 2021) and finished fourth twice (2017, 2021).

They advanced to the semifinals in 2020 but the games were not played due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s team was particularly proud of continuing the tradition of advancing to the final four. The Red Devils were a huge question mark after two of their top players transferred. Instead of wilting Chaminade continued to do the things that have made it one of the top programs in Missouri.

“They’re the right type of kids. In my nine years of coaching there has been virtually no pushback,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “They take what you say and try to do what’s best for Chaminade.”

Senior post Jimmy Lansing Jr. epitomized that with his play this season. A reserve much of his time in high school he stepped into a much larger role this season. He was instrumental in initiating the Red Devils' half-court offense as they ran their sets.

“That’s something I’m good at, vision and dishing it out, setting screens,” Lansing said. “When I open up and face I love seeing everyone moving and that’s easy to me.”

Lansing was also never shy about taking a hit. An offensive lineman who has signed to play at SIU Carbondale, Lansing drew three charges in Chaminade’s semifinal loss to rival CBC. It’s those types of plays that make such an impact on the game but never show up in a box score.

“Taking charges is nothing new to me. I take charges all the time,” he said. “I’m willing to give my body up for the team.”

Staley beat Chaminade 67-46 in the third-place game on Friday. A rough first quarter put the Red Devils behind early and they were never able to catch up. However, they still finished the season with a trophy.

“Knowing it was all on us and the guys that were here, we got it done,” Lansing said. “We had a few guys leave that felt good to prove some people wrong in that aspect.”

ST. LOUIS CONTINUES BASKETBALL DOMINANCE

The Missouri State High School Activities Association prides itself on regional representation at its state championship events. It has gone on the record stating its intention is to not have the best teams in the state play at the state tournament but to have the best teams from the different regions of the state play at the state tournament.

Last weekend once again drove home that St. Louis remains the most dominant region in basketball as it swept the titles in Classes 4, 5 and 6. It’s the second time since 2017 (with only five classes) that three titles were won by area teams as Northwest Academy (Class 3), Vashon (Class 4) and Webster Groves (Class 5) brought home the bacon.

Vashon was the lone area team to win titles in 2001 and 2004 but was stripped of them after the fact. Otherwise the last time an area team didn’t win a state championship was 1989.

