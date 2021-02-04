Boys basketball notebook: DuBourg stuns Westminster to keep win streak alive; Webster, Vianney in quarantine

“That was the start to get us where we are now,” Evans said. “We got rolling from there.”

Due to the discontinuation of their annual game, many of the current players were not aware of just how deep the DuBourg-St. Mary’s rivalry runs. Champagnie, who graduated from Hancock in 2008, knew of the storied history, but even he was surprised how much the win resonated.

“I didn’t know until I got into my car and I had 20 text messages,” Champagnie said with a chuckle. “This was a really big deal for the DuBourg community.”

The Cavaliers have parlayed that narrow victory into three more. It’s the second year in a row they’ve won four games in a row. The last time DuBourg won four or more successive games in back-to-back seasons was 2008-09 and 2009-10. The last time the Cavaliers won five in a row was 2008-09.

Champagnie said one of the biggest hurdles for his team to overcome in the past has been finding a way to close out tight games against good opponents.

“It’s hard to beat the teams that have good traditions,” Champagnie said. “When kids learn how to win it takes you over the top.”