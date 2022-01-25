Boys basketball notebook: Francis Howell relishes rare home games; Breese Central topples top-ranked Nashville

As a first-year head coach, Grant Agbo has to think about things that were never a concern when he was an assistant.

One concern he didn’t have much of the winter was whether or not his team needed its home uniforms.

It didn’t.

The Francis Howell boys basketball coach, Agbo and his Vikings played the first 15 games of the season — the better part of seven weeks — either on the road at neutral sites. It wasn’t until Howell took on Webster Groves on Jan. 11 that the Vikings made their home debut.

And what a debut it was.

Howell took down Webster Groves 57-48 in front of a fan base that had nearly two months of pent-up energy to pour into its team.

“It was amazing,” Agbo said. “These guys have a great following with the students and the community.”

Adding to the atmosphere was the return of several former Vikings, including the team’s all-time leading scorer Matt Schark and standout point guard Sam Maddox. And the game was played on the same day former Howell standout soccer player and shooting guard Patrick Schulte was selected in the first round of the Major League Soccer draft by the Columbus Crew.

“The atmosphere was electric,” Agbo said.

Howell (11-6) followed that home win with another last Friday when it beat Holt 66-51. It’s just the fourth time this season the Vikings have won back-to-back games. They went for three in a row Tuesday night when they hosted GAC South rival Fort Zumwalt West.

Consistency is something Howell has been working toward this winter. A big piece of that puzzle is eight players jumped from football season into basketball season with little to no transition period. The Vikings lost a heartbreaking Class 6 district championship game to Troy on a Friday night. The following Monday those eight players were running up and down the court trying to get in basketball shape.

“It was just go, go, go,” Agbo said. “That switch is hard as a kid.”

It takes time to shake the rust off in situations like that. Be it the physical skills like jump shots or ball handling or the feel for the game that comes with experience and time.

The Vikings had little of that as they dove headfirst into winter.

“They had to process everything fast,” Agbo said. “They’re young and athletic but it’s still a different sport.”

Agbo and his staff have also had to find a way to blend the eight players from the football team with the six or seven other guys who are strictly gym rats. That too was a work in progress.

“They didn’t get to mesh and gel,” Agbo said.

The road has been where the Vikings have attacked these challenges. It’s been a grind as Howell took part in the Troy Tournament, MICDS’s Don Mauer Invitational and Joplin’s Kaminsky Classic. They played University City in the GAC/Suburban Challenge at Lindenwood University. They lost at Lafayette on a buzzer beater and rolled to a 67-56 GAC South win at Timberland.

Webster Groves wasn’t even Howell’s first win over a top-10 team this season. It took down No. 9 large school Troy 53-46 mere days after Troy knocked off De Smet in the Troy Tournament championship game (Howell finished third after defeating St. Dominic). The Vikings wanted that win over the Trojans in large part because of how the football season ended.

What stuck with Agbo is that his team showed its potential one night but wasn’t able to build off it as it lost a close one at Lafayette.

“We didn’t follow it up by continuing that momentum,” Agbo said. “We know we can be good, it’s about how we follow up.”

As tough as it was learning these lessons in mostly hostile environments, the path Howell has taken could be just what it needs to be at its best when the games matter most. The Vikings are callused and that will only help when they begin play in a Class 6 District 3 tournament with a field field that includes Chaminade, Hazelwood Central and host Pattonville.

“The road built our character,” Agbo said. “It made us stronger mentally.”

As the season has worn on the Vikings have rounded into basketball shape, they have sharpened their skills and they have developed a cohesive chemistry. What Agbo wants to see now is how they drill down on the little nuances that are so crucial to winning tight games against good opponents.

“The details matter now,” Agbo said. “Now we have to correct the small things.”

Fortunately for the Vikings their go go go schedule has given them a break. They had a week between their wins over Webster and Holt. That time was so valuable for the team to practice, recuperate and refocus on the final stretch of the season. The winter can be a grind and this break has been just what the Vikings needed.

“It was good to practice, get some shots up, get some rest and be at home,” Agbo said.

BREESE CENTRAL MAKES A STATEMENT

Most days Jeremy Shubert doesn’t pay much attention to the crowd.

But he’s pretty sure the folks at Nashville were stunned after the first half Saturday night.

Breese Central held Nashville, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, to six first-half points on its way to a 51-40 win in the Nashville Invitational Tournament title game.

“That was the game right there,” said Shubert, Central’s coach.

The No. 7 small school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Central (19-3) has made its hay under Shubert by being a defensive-minded team. The smothering of Nashville (18-4) in the final and muzzling Mascoutah (16-4) in a semifinal on successive nights showed just how dangerous the Cougars can be.

“We’ve hung our hat on our defense,” Shubert said. “I knew we’d be solid.”

What was a question was how the returning players would step into new roles. In the goofy, pandemic shortened madness that was last year’s winter season, Central made the most of it by going 15-0 and that was due in no small part to eight seniors that made up the bulk of the rotation.

Shubert doesn’t like to carry a roster that large but believes it paid off this season as the seven returning varsity players have stepped in and gone right to work.

“Those other seven guys got to see the chemistry (of last season),” Shubert said. “They saw that defense could do, it’s carried over.”

Aiding the cause was the return of several regulars including senior point guard Dalton Boruff, who started last season and senior guard Brady Moore who’s in his second season as a starter. Moore averages 16.1 points per game to lead the way. Boruff is good for 7.1 points per game.

Combined with the emergence of senior post Luke Strubhart, junior guard Cody Dickshot and sophomore guard Mason Shubert, the coach’s son, the Cougars have proven to be a challenge few area teams have solved. Mason Shubert is a capable scorer who had a season-high 17 points against Mascoutah, 11 points better than his average.

Strubhart is undersized in the paint at 6-foot-4 but has proven capable. He averages eight points per game but dropped in 14 points against Nashville. It was just the seventh time he’s scored in double figures this season.

Of Central’s three losses, two were at the Mater Dei Holiday Tournament, where Highland scored a 43-39 win after the Bulldogs had an outstanding shooting night. Shubert said Highland missed fewer than 10 shots that night to help it eke out the narrow win.

Tennessee’s Briarcrest Christian scored a 51-42 win two days later on Dec. 29. The Cougars have won seven in a row since. It’s their longest win streak of the season after cobbling together a pair of five-game win streaks already this season.

Throw in last season’s undefeated run and Central has won 34 of its last 37 games.

The Cougars have two games this week as they host Cahokia Conference rival Roxana (3-18 overall, 0-5 league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, then turn around and welcome Highland (9-13) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Central is very much looking forward to improving on its performance in its rematch with the Bulldogs.

“We’re hoping they miss a few more this time,” Shubert said.

SOME SPECTATOR RESTRICTIONS LIFTED

After beginning the new year with spectator limits, several Metro East schools have lifted their restrictions to allow larger crowds at athletic events this winter. Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville and O’Fallon have all pulled back their temporary crowd restrictions.

Restrictions do remain in place at some schools. Edwardsville continues to not allow spectators of any kind at its events. Maplewood-Richmond Heights and Webster Groves still have crowd limits in place.

All of the schools continue to require masks for all spectators and encourage social distancing when possible.

For the most current information contact the host school.

MID-MO. SHOWCASE RESCHEDULED

In a throwback to pre-pandemic times, the Mid-Missouri Invitational Jan. 15 at Harrisburg High was postponed because of snow, not COVID-19.

Event organized Terrell Ramey has already rebuilt the showcase lineup which will now be played Feb. 5 at Harrisburg. The eight-game remade hoop fest is not the same as the original but it still have plenty of star power.

There are two girls games on the docket. The first opens up the event with Higbee and Cairo playing at 10 a.m. That’s followed by St. Elizabeth and Higbee’s boys at 11:30 a.m. The second girls game features Capital City playing Harrisburg at 1 p.m.

Hickman faces Soldan at 2:30 p.m. with Bishop DuBourg drawing host Harrisburg at 4 p.m.

Pattonville is set to play Mexico at 5:30 p.m. while Cardinal Ritter draws a loaded Blair Oaks at 7 p.m.

The finale pits Hazelwood Central against Tolton at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door.

PARKWAY WEST SHOWDOWN SEMIS SET

The first round of the Parkway West Showdown wasn’t kind to the higher seeded teams Monday.

Top seed De Smet and No. 2 seed Parkway West both advanced but No. 3 seed Liberty and No. 4 seed Parkway Central were both tossed into the consolation bracket with no mercy.

No. 5 seed Hazelwood Central (7-7) rolled to a 55-26 win behind a smothering defensive effort. Senior guard Trevin Williams had a game-high 20 points along with seven rebounds and four steals for the Hawks.

No. 6 seed Lafayette (10-5) took out No. 3 seed Liberty 68-51 as three Lancers scored in double figures. Senior guard Matt Jones led the way with 28 points.

The semifinals will pit rivals against one another as No. 4 large school De Smet (11-5) faces Hazelwood Central at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It will be the third consecutive time the Spartans and Hawks will face one another at the Parkway West Showdown. Though it’s the first time they haven’t met in the championship game. De Smet won the previous two times.

No. 7 large school Parkway West (15-1) ended a five-game losing streak to Lafayette last season. Since 2004 Lafayette has dominated Parkway West by winning nine of the previous 11 meetings. The Longhorns haven’t won consecutive games against the Lancers since they took four in a row between 2001 and 2004.

The championship game is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday at Parkway West.

CBC MAKES HOME DEBUT SATURDAY

For the first time this season CBC will play on its own court in DC Wilcutt Gym.

And it’s a doozy.

The No. 2 large school, CBC (11-5) hosts No. 3 large school East St. Louis (17-4) at 2:30 p.m. It’ll be the fourth meeting since 2016 for these two area athletic powerhouses. CBC has won the previous four, the most recent of which was a 68-62 thriller in which Caleb Love scored 42 points in January of 2020.

Before they get on their home court, however, the Cadets have a rescheduled game with Metro Catholic Conference foe St. Louis U. High on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. Their initial meeting was postponed out of an abundance of caution related to COVID-19.

Tickets for both the SLUH and East St. Louis games can be purchased in advance online. Tickets for the SLUH-CBC game can be purchased through a link on SLUH’s webpage.

The CBC-East St. Louis tickets are $5 and can be bought through a link on CBC’s webpage.

VASHON HOSTS TRIPLEHEADER

The Vashon Winter Classic returns Saturday with three games featuring three of the area’s best teams taking on out of town competition.

The first game pits Hazelwood Central against Capital City at 4 p.m.

The No. 1 large school, Chaminade (10-4) takes on Chicago Fenwick (6-8) at 5:30 p.m.

The No. 1 small school, Vashon (15-2) closes out the night against Chicago’s St. Rita (14-6). It’ll be the second time these teams will play this winter. Vashon defeated St. Rita 59-52 in the Washington Tournament of Champions on November 27.

St. Rita was featured in the Quincy Shootout last week where it lost 72-56 to national powerhouse Link Year Academy.

Spectators will be limited to 1,600 fans and tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door.

RITTER TAKES ON SIMEON

In an attempt to play every great basketball team within 500 miles, Cardinal Ritter will travel to Chicago to take part in Orr High School’s Breast Cancer Shootout. The shootout features 16 games over Saturday and Sunday.

The No. 4 small school, Ritter (11-8) draws powerhouse Simeon (17-2) in the penultimate game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Lions will have a full week to prepare after eking out a 67-66 win over Peoria Notre Dame in a double-overtime thriller at the Quincy Shootout. That was a day after Ritter took down California’s highly regarded Modesto Christian (16-3), 82-71.

Simeon is once again a Class 3A heavy favorite and should give reigning two-time state champion Ritter a good late-season tune up.

TIP-INS

• The McDonald All-American Game has been canceled the last two years due to concerns about COVID-19. This year the game is on schedule to return to action and to Chicago on March 29.

The boys game will not feature any local standouts. The highest nationally rated senior with local ties is reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys basketball player of the year, former Chaminade standout and current Link Year Prep center Tarris Reed Jr.

The last area boy to be selected for the game was CBC standout and current North Carolina star guard Caleb Love, who did not get to play in the game when it was canceled in 2020.

