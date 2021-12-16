Boys basketball notebook: Haefner's huge night helps Lafayette stun Howell; COVID-19 concerns postpone CBC-SLUH

“We tried to get some live ball turnovers,” Keim said. “It came down to missed free throws. They left the door open just enough.”

The Lancers still had to take advantage of those misses by scoring on their possessions. Haefner did all he could to carry that burden. The 6-foot-7 and 200-pound wing went off for a career-high 37 points. Senior guard Matt Jones had 21 points. He scored and was fouled with nine seconds to play to cut the Howell lead to 74-73. He missed the ensuing free throw but junior forward Logan Minton managed to secure a jump ball on the rebound. The alternating possession stayed with Lafayette which got to inbound under its own basket.

Keim called for the Lancers to run a play to get Haefner the ball. Howell defended the play well and instead the Lancers inbounded and had to work quickly. They swung the ball around where it found Haefner on the right wing. He pump-faked and when the defender left his feet Haefner took a dribble, stepped to his left and rose up.

“He knocked down the open 3 to win it,” Keim said.