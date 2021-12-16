Boys basketball notebook: Haefner's huge night helps Lafayette stun Howell; COVID-19 concerns postpone CBC-SLUH

When the ball spun out of Matt Haefner’s right hand, he was in midair.
When it splashed through the net, he was on top of the world.
A junior swingman for the Lafayette High boys basketball team, Haefner buried a game-winning 3-pointer with just more than a second on the clock to cap a fourth-quarter rally as the Lancers stunned Francis Howell, 76-74, last Friday night at home.
“After the game, that was one of the craziest feelings I’ve ever had,” Haefner said.
Lafayette (3-1) had to dig its way out of a serious hole just for Haefner to even have the chance to knock down the first game-winner of his career. The Lancers trailed by 13 at halftime and fell behind by 18 midway through the third quarter. They were down double digits with a little more than two minutes to play.
“They kept battling,” first-year Lafayette coach Bryan Keim said.
In times like these – and with no shot clock to run out – Lafayette had to hack-a-Viking and send Howell to the free-throw line and hope it missed.
It did.
For the game, Howell hit 11 of its 23 free throws – many of those coming as Lafayette clawed its way back into the game.
“We tried to get some live ball turnovers,” Keim said. “It came down to missed free throws. They left the door open just enough.”
The Lancers still had to take advantage of those misses by scoring on their possessions. Haefner did all he could to carry that burden. The 6-foot-7 and 200-pound wing went off for a career-high 37 points. Senior guard Matt Jones had 21 points. He scored and was fouled with nine seconds to play to cut the Howell lead to 74-73. He missed the ensuing free throw but junior forward Logan Minton managed to secure a jump ball on the rebound. The alternating possession stayed with Lafayette which got to inbound under its own basket.
Keim called for the Lancers to run a play to get Haefner the ball. Howell defended the play well and instead the Lancers inbounded and had to work quickly. They swung the ball around where it found Haefner on the right wing. He pump-faked and when the defender left his feet Haefner took a dribble, stepped to his left and rose up.
“He knocked down the open 3 to win it,” Keim said.
The victory was the third in a row for the Lancers, who opened the season in Springfield, Missouri, with three games at Parkview High’s tournament the first week of December. Last year, Lafayette had a rollercoaster of a season as it won three or more games three different times, but also had a rough stretch where it lost seven in a row and went nearly a full month between victories.
Haefner wasn’t around for much of that ride. He began the season on the varsity bench but was quickly moved to the junior varsity to get more time on the court. Last season’s craziness with COVID-19 meant many teams around the area were cautious about moving players between their JV and varsity to avoid a potential contact tracing situation that would knock out both teams.
In February, several of the JV players were thrust into more robust roles on the varsity and Haefner was a big part of that as he appeared in six games and scored 52 total points. He hit on eight of his 14 free throws and was 4-of-12 on 3-pointers.
In just four games this season, Haefner has erupted. Through Thursday, he’d already scored 91 points and went for 20 or more points three times. He’s knocked down 14 of his 18 free throws and is 9-for-20 from beyond the arc. He had 34 rebounds last year and, this year, he’s already grabbed 24, including a team-high 11 against Howell.
Though his varsity taste as a sophomore was limited, Haefner said it gave him a more first-hand understanding of just how different the speed of the game really is.
“The first couple of games were a big change,” Haefner said. “Everybody is a bit more skilled. I feel that it prepared me (for this season).”
As a youth player, Haefner has often been asked to be the primary scorer. It’s a role he’s thriving in early this season as he leads the Lancers with a 22.8 points-per-game average. The last time Lafayette had a player average 20 or more points in a season was 2009-10 when Nick Messer led the way at 20.8. The year before that, Tyler Griffey averaged 20.1 points per game. Since 2000-01, the only other player in the program to finish with a scoring average of 20 or more per game is 2005 graduate Landon Shipley.
It’s early, but Haefner has shown some serious potential. And he’s not particularly concerned about it, frankly. Winning is more fun than scoring, and it takes all five guys on the court playing together to make that happen. Haefner said one of the best parts about rallying past Howell was the mental toughness the Lancers showed despite having the time and score working against them.
“All the guys came together and believed we could win,” Haefner said. “That was a big deal for us.”
Lafayette has been able to savor its wild win this week as it hasn’t taken the court since. The Lancers have been in the lab preparing for rival Marquette (3-2). The Mustangs have won their last three against the Lancers and eight of the last nine. Last season, Marquette scored a 58-45 win in the district championship game to end Lafayette’s season.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
It’ll be Keim’s first taste of this Rockwood School District rivalry. He was hired in June after a six-year run at Winfield. He’s heard a lot about it and can’t wait to be in the middle of it.
“I’m excited for the environment and atmosphere,” the coach said. “Marquette is going to be tough. They’re well-coached. Friday night should be fun.”
COVID-19 CAUTION POSTPONES CBC-SLUH SHOWDOWN
Friday night’s Metro Catholic Conference showdown between CBC and St. Louis U. High has been postponed as a cautionary measure due to COVID-19.
“Out of an abundance of caution, SLUH and CBC have agreed to reschedule the varsity basketball contest scheduled for tomorrow evening at SLUH,” SLUH athletics director Chris Muskopf wrote in an email Thursday afternoon.
SLUH defeated McCluer, 86-62, Tuesday night. On Thursday, McCluer withdrew from its scheduled game in the GAC/Suburban Shootout due to illness within its program potentially related to COVID-19.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (4-3) has won four in a row after opening with three losses to top-notch out-of-area competition, including Link Year Prep with former Chaminade standout and 2020-21 Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year Tarris Reed Jr.
SLUH (4-2) is coming off an impressive run through the Blue Springs Tournament last weekend. The Jr. Billikens lost to Bentonville, Arkansas, 58-42, in the championship game.
CBC has won its last five against SLUH.
SLUH is still scheduled to play No. 4 small school Confluence (4-2) in the Midwest Showdown Shootout at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Louis Community College – Meramec.
GAC/SUBURBAN SHOOTOUT ROLLS ON
The annual crossover pitting teams from the Gateway Athletic Conference and the St. Louis Suburban Conference continues through Saturday at Hyland Arena on the campus of Lindenwood University.
The GAC/Suburban Challenge has four games on the docket Friday evening with the last being No. 8 large school Pattonville (4-2) taking on No. 9 large school Troy (6-1).
There are a whopping seven games Saturday that begins with Parkway West (5-0) facing Francis Howell Central (2-2) at 10:30 a.m. and ends with No. 7 small school University City (6-2) playing Francis Howell (3-2) at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 per day for all the games. They are on sale at the Hyland Arena.
MIDWEST SHOWDOWN SHOOTOUT RETURNS
A year after COVID-19 shut down most basketball shootouts and showcases, the Midwest Showdown Shootout is back for a 15th year. Area basketball impresario Terrell Ramey’s personal project, the showcase will have six games that feature some of the area’s best teams against the best from the region facing off at St. Louis Community College – Meramec.
Things get going at 1 p.m. when No. 4 large school Webster Groves (3-1) plays Monroe City at 1:30 p.m. That will be followed by Hazelwood Central (1-2) vs. 21st Century Charter from Gary, Indiana, at 2:30 p.m.
Pattonville takes on Mt. Vernon at 4 p.m. followed by SLUH and Confluence at 5:30 p.m.
CBC plays Memphis Overton at 7 p.m. and the headliner pits No. 2 large school East St. Louis (7-1) against No. 2 small school and two-time defending state champion Cardinal Ritter (4-4) at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $12 and will be sold at the door but can be purchased ahead of time online at rameybasketball.eventbrite.com.
MICDS RELEASES DON MAUER TOURNEY BRACKET
Between Christmas and New Year’s, there is no shortage of basketball tournaments around the area. In a crowded field, MICDS has one of the best shindigs for your buck.
Renamed the Don Mauer Invitational after the longtime MICDS athletic director and state champion basketball coach, this year’s tournament has another excellent field.
The top seed is No. 5 small school MICDS (4-1) followed by No. 2 seed and No. 6 small school Whitfield (4-2), No. 3 seed Francis Howell, No. 4 seed Ladue, No. 5 seed Kirkwood, No. 6 seed Fort Zumwalt North, No. 7 seed St. Mary’s, No. 8 seed Liberty, No. 9 seed Fort Zumwalt West, No. 10 seed Parkway Central, No. 11 seed St. Charles, No. 12 seed Clayton, No. 13 seed Parkway South, No. 14 seed Duchesne, No. 15 seed Ritenour and No. 16 seed O’Fallon Christian.
The tournament tips off with eight games at 9 a.m. Dec. 23. The championship is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30.
TIP-INS
• Webster Groves hosts rival Kirkwood in a double-header Friday with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys following at 7:30. Webster Groves has a reduced spectator policy and tickets can only be purchased online through Webster’s athletics webpage at wghs.rschoolteams.com.