Boys basketball notebook: Hazelwood Central rounding into shape; Pattonville scores 108

Brandon Gilmore changed his perspective.
And his team has followed suit.
The Hazelwood Central boys basketball coach, Gilmore never has had a good relationship with defeat.
“I don’t lose well,” he said.
In the past his competitive streak could get the best of him. But as the coronavirus pandemic ate away more than half of the winter season as the Hazelwood School District waited to give its athletics programs the green light to resume practices and competition, Gilmore said he changed the way he sees things. Instead of living and dying with every win or loss, Gilmore is focused on the bigger picture. He wants his Hawks to be playing as close to their best as they can when the postseason begins the first week of March. Everything leading up to that is simply a learning tool to help prepare for the playoffs.
“All of this (regular season) is to better when we get to March 2,” he said.
Hazelwood Central (4-4) opened the season Jan. 21 at CBC. The Hawks hung around with the Cadets most of the night but got away from them in a hurry in the fourth quarter as CBC won 86-46.
In the past a result like this would have had Gilmore tied up in knots of frustration. But this year is a completely different animal. Before the Hawks began their season four players transferred out, including highly rated sophomore Jordan Nicholson, senior standout Jonathan Dunn and senior guard Cole Farrell.
When Hazelwood Central took the court at CBC it was the first varsity game for nine of the 12 players on the roster.
“Everything is a learning tool right now,” Gilmore said. “We’re just trying to get better.”
A tangible bit of proof of that improvement came Tuesday night when Hazelwood Central nipped Kirkwood 50-46 for its first win over a ranked opponent this season. It was also the fourth win in five games for the Hawks.
Senior guard Jai Graham scored 17 points and sophomore Jhordan Covington-Berry had 11 points while junior point guard Tevin Gowins scored 8. The trio, like most of the Hawks, have had to figure out how they fit together with the new-look roster. Their recent rash of victories would say this process is coming along nicely.
“They are flourishing in their new roles, for sure,” Gilmore said.
That will be key for Hazelwood Central the last few weeks of the season as it continues to play the best opponents it can. They are dates set with Chaminade (which was postponed on Wednesday due to snow but is expected to be rescheduled), De Smet, MICDS, McCluer and Jennings.
Once the Hawks get through that grind they hope to be prepared for what has all the makings of a brutal district draw. The Class 6 District 5 field includes Pattonville (14-1) and St. Louis U. High (6-6). Both are talented and led by experienced coaches.
Gilmore believes his Hawks have what it takes to make that kind of run. The team believes it has that in it, too.
“They see it, it’s coming,” Gilmore said. “We’re trying to stay safe and if we can stay safe, we’ll be ready and battle tested.”
The Hawks are slated to be back in action at 7 p.m. Friday at Marquette (11-6). Hazelwood Central is scheduled to host De Smet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
PATTONVILLE PILES UP THE POINTS
The records continue to fall as Pattonville puts together one of its best boys basketball seasons in school history. The Pirates ripped off an eight-game win streak to start the season, their best such streak in at least two decades. The No. 5 large school, Pattonville (14-1) upped the ante when it exploded for 108 points Friday at Parkway South.
The 108 points scored is a school record, and according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s online record book, it is the second-most points ever scored by an area team.
The most points scored by an area team listed in MSHSAA's record book is 166 by Central High against Visual and Performing Arts on December 10, 1980. According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association online record book, the 108 points scored is No. 13 in state history. Macks Creek scored 109 against Tuscumbia on December 3, 2019.
The most points scored in a game is 172 by Dixon against Stoutland on December 2, 1968.
Pattonville scored 101 points through three quarters against Parkway South. That alone would have ranked No. 15 in MSHSAA’s record book, just ahead of the 99 scored by Webster Groves against Marshall on March 1, 1953.
Junior guard Kellen Thames led the way with 33 points, six rebounds, three assists and eight steals. Senior swingman Alijah Carter scored 32 points, hauled in 10 rebounds, handed out six assists and made three steals.
All told the Pirates had 24 assists on 42 field goals — five of which were 3-pointers — and racked up 25 steals and 12 blocks.
Thames’ monstrous junior season has him closing in on a personal milestone, as well. He needs 14 more points to hit 1,000 for his career.
Pattonville is slated to play at Ladue (9-7) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
FORT ZUMWALT NORTH GETS DEFENSIVE
While Pattonville blew out the scoreboard last week, Fort Zumwalt North got stingy Tuesday night. The Panthers smothered Francis Howell North in a 70-16 win.
Fort Zumwalt North led 42-3 at halftime. Senior guard KJ Lee and senior center Connor Turnbull each scored 17 points. Drake Stevenson chipped in 13 points.
Francis Howell North (1-11) has had a tough winter, including a 50-14 loss to MICDS at the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament Jan. 25.
The No. 7 large school, Fort Zumwalt North (18-2 overall, 6-1 league) is slated to play at GAC Central rival Washington (15-5, 4-1) at 5:30 p.m. Friday in a showdown between the top two teams in the conference.
QUARANTINE LIST GROWS
Another handful of area teams went into quarantine the past week. Some due to positive tests within their programs while some were due to potential exposure from an opponent.
Among those teams to recently enter quarantine include Confluence, John Burroughs, Miller Career, Roosevelt and St. Louis U. High.
It was a tough week for Burroughs, which knocked off Metro League foe and potential district opponent Priory 53-50 for its best win of the season Friday only to be put into quarantine Monday.
Webster Groves, which put a significant number of its varsity regulars into quarantine following its game Jan. 29 against Vianney, returned to varsity action with players who were not affected by contact tracing and knocked off Affton 78-44 on Monday.
The No. 6 large school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Webster Groves (11-4) is expected to be at full strength when it hosts Jennings at 2 p.m. Monday.
TIP-INS
• Last week’s notebook included an item that stated MICDS senior guard Hasani Spann was the program’s all-time leading 3-point shooter. This information came directly from the school’s athletics department. However, it wasn’t accurate and MICDS has since corrected its error.
The program’s all-time leading 3-pointer shooter is Scott Stone, who was a senior on the Rams' 2002 Class 3A state championship team.
The MICDS athletic department did say Spann’s nine 3-pointers Feb. 2 against Lutheran South are a single-game record.
MICDS (16-1) hosts CBC (12-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday.