Boys basketball notebook: Hazelwood Central rounding into shape; Pattonville scores 108

In the past his competitive streak could get the best of him. But as the coronavirus pandemic ate away more than half of the winter season as the Hazelwood School District waited to give its athletics programs the green light to resume practices and competition, Gilmore said he changed the way he sees things. Instead of living and dying with every win or loss, Gilmore is focused on the bigger picture. He wants his Hawks to be playing as close to their best as they can when the postseason begins the first week of March. Everything leading up to that is simply a learning tool to help prepare for the playoffs.