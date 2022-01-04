Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return

Matt Powers doesn’t know what Saturday will look like.

It’s just the times we live in.

The director of the Highland Shootout is hopeful the annual basketball showcase goes off without a hitch but that is anything but a sure thing in the early days of 2022.

“Hopefully we’re nearing the end of this craziness,” Powers said.

After canceling the 2021 showcase due to COVID-19 and the restrictions put in place to limit its spread, Powers and his associates have cobbled together an exceptional lineup of basketball teams from around the region that are loaded with talent for area fans to come and watch. It’s been a labor of love as he’s tried to lock in the best possible teams and matchups for this year’s event.

“It didn’t look like this six months ago,” Powers said. “It’s been difficult, there’s been a ton of (player) movement.”

The feature game at 8:15 p.m. features CBC taking on Chicago Kenwood.