Boys basketball notebook: Highland Shootout set for Saturday, hopes for the best; COVID-19 spectator restrictions return

Matt Powers doesn’t know what Saturday will look like.
It’s just the times we live in.
The director of the Highland Shootout is hopeful the annual basketball showcase goes off without a hitch but that is anything but a sure thing in the early days of 2022.
“Hopefully we’re nearing the end of this craziness,” Powers said.
After canceling the 2021 showcase due to COVID-19 and the restrictions put in place to limit its spread, Powers and his associates have cobbled together an exceptional lineup of basketball teams from around the region that are loaded with talent for area fans to come and watch. It’s been a labor of love as he’s tried to lock in the best possible teams and matchups for this year’s event.
“It didn’t look like this six months ago,” Powers said. “It’s been difficult, there’s been a ton of (player) movement.”
The feature game at 8:15 p.m. features CBC taking on Chicago Kenwood.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (7-4) features senior point guard Rob Martin and 7-foot-2 sophomore center John Bol. Martin just went over the 1,000 career point threshold with the Cadets last week in at the King Cotton Classic in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Bol is one of the most sought-after sophomores in the country.
The Cadets will mix it up with Kenwood (12-2), which is No. 2 in the Chicago Sun-Times most recent Super 25 rankings. The Broncos have a loaded lineup that features 6-3 senior Trey Pettigrew, who has signed with Nevada; 6-3 junior Darin Ames and 6-7 junior Davius Loury, who both have scholarship offers to Illinois; and star 6-5 freshman Bryce Heard.
At 6:30 p.m., the No. 1 small school, Vashon (12-0) gets to wrestle with Imhotep Charter (6-2). Based in Philadelphia, Imhotep will bring 6-7 junior swingman Justin Edwards, who is the top-ranked prospect in his class in Pennsylvania and has received offers from the likes of Kentucky and Connecticut.
Ahmad Nowell, a 6-1 sophomore guard, is another top-flight recruit who’s being sought after by Kansas, Memphis and Auburn.
Fresh off the Centralia Tournament title, Vashon will continue to lean on 6-6 juniors Kennard Davis and Jayden Nicholson and 6-5 junior Cameron Stovall.
The No. 5 large school, Chaminade (5-2) will take on Yorkville Christian (10-8) at 3 p.m. Yorkville is led by Duke signee Jaden Schutt. The Red Devils have leaned on 6-foot junior point guard BJ Ward along with 6-2 senior guards Nate Straughter and Walt Straughter, who both recently committed to Milliken.
Mascoutah (13-3) gets to test itself against Tolton (6-2) at 1 p.m. Tolton features 6-10 senior Jevon Porter, who has signed with Pepperdine. Mascoutah has its do-everything 6-4 senior Justin King, who’s headed to UMSL.
One of the most intriguing games of the day features No. 2 small school Cardinal Ritter (7-6) facing off against Belleville East (11-3) at 11:30 a.m. The Lions are led by 6-4 senior guard Braxton Stacker, who has signed with Murray State and attended Belleville East as a freshman and sophomore. Ritter also has 6-9 senior Robert Lewis anchoring it in the paint, and he’s a proven rim rattler and defensive presence.
The Lancers counter with 6-3 junior guard Jordan Pickett, who scored 71 combined points in his last two games of the Collinsville Classic last week. He’s averaging more than 23 points a game this season.
Host Highland (6-7) faces Wesclin (6-8) at 10 a.m. The first game of the day is the only girls game, which is Highland (5-14) versus Freeburg (15-2) at 8:30 a.m.
At last check there were still tickets available online through the Highland Shootout’s webpage. All day passes are $18 and half passes for the first four games are $9. There are fees added to purchase online.
Highland High’s policy requires that face coverings be worn at all times while on campus.
SPECTATOR RESTRICTIONS RETURN
The beginning of 2022 has a distinct 2021 feel.
All across the area, schools are implementing limited-spectator policies or a no-spectator policy for athletic events.
East St. Louis and Edwardsville both started the new year virtually. While school is not in person, spectators will not be allowed at games. Edwardsville’s policy will continue through Friday, when it will be reevaluated. East St. Louis’s zero spectator policy runs through Jan. 14.
Belleville East, Belleville West and O’Fallon will use a limited-spectator policy for the foreseeable future. Collinsville’s policy is scheduled to run through Jan. 9 and will be reevaluated on a weekly basis.
Other area schools, including Brentwood and University City, have instituted restricted-spectator policies.
ALTON SNAPS 28-GAME SKID
It took parts of three seasons and an opponent from Alaska, but Alton won a game.
The Redbirds beat Wasilla 61-31 on Dec. 29 at the Collinsville Holiday Tournament. Senior guard Roger Elliott scored 14 points while senior forward Ihzel Brown scored 10 points and hauled in 17 rebounds.
Alton (1-12) had not won since February 22, 2020, when it beat Taylorville 66-61. The Redbirds lost the last three games of the 2020 season, dropped all 13 games of the shortened 2021 season and the first dozen of this season.
Alton was back in action Tuesday night when it hosted Southwestern Conference rival Belleville West (4-8). The Redbirds will host Triad at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
VIANNEY POSTPONES CBC SHOWDOWN
Vianney canceled its Metro Catholic Conference game with CBC this week due to COVID-19 protocols. The Golden Griffins were coming off a 2-2 showing at the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament last week at Lafayette High.
Vianney (7-5) is next scheduled to take the court at 7 p.m. Jan. 11, when it hosts Sullivan.
SLUH WITHDRAWS FROM TOURNAMENT
Citing a depleted roster, St. Louis U. High will not travel to Joplin this weekend to participate in the Kaminsky Classic. It has been replaced by Poplar Bluff.
The No. 4 large school, SLUH (9-2) had to rebuild its Legends of Winter Roundball Classic tournament field several times due to teams unavailable due to COVID-19 positive tests or protocols last week.
SLUH already postponed its first regular season Metro Catholic Conference game against CBC on Dec. 17.
Francis Howell (7-4) remains in the Kaminsky Classic field. The Vikings are scheduled to begin play against Nevada at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.