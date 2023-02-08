Hillsboro boys basketball coach Brian Sucharski looked at his team as it returned to the bench after Festus banked home a volleyball-line 3-pointer to send their rivalry game to overtime.

The Hawks were deflated after letting a double-digit fourth-quarter lead disappear. But they didn’t let their disappointment linger.

“They have easily said, ‘This game isn’t for us,’ ” Sucharski said. “Our kids did a great job of refocusing.”

That focus helped the Hawks eke out a 105-103 triple overtime win at home over the Tigers in a Jefferson County Activities Association Large School game Friday night.

Hillsboro (16-6 overall, 4-2 league) has won three in a row and six of its last seven games. It grabbed a revenge win over Festus (17-4, 6-1), which pulled out a 65-64 overtime victory the last time they played Jan. 13. Friday night’s game was the third meeting this season between these two, as the Hawks scored a 61-58 win in Park Hills Central’s Bob Sechrest Jr. Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28.

“Any one of those three games could have gone either way,” Sucharski said.

Unlike the previous two games, this one featured an eye-popping performance from senior guard Noah Holland. In the first two games with Festus, the 6-foot-2 Holland scored 29 points combined. On Friday he exploded for a career-high 50 points, well beyond his 16.1 points per game average. He hit seven 3-pointers while hauling in five rebounds and handing out four assists.

Holland showed the capability of a big scoring binge when he scored 38 points against Windsor as a sophomore. But Friday night was by far and away his biggest performance in a game his team wanted in the worst way.

“We knew his ability was there,” Sucharski said. “He’s the guy everybody prepares for when they play us.”

When someone is having the kind of night Holland had it would be easy for his teammates to stand and watch him fill it up. But the Hawks absolutely couldn’t do that as the battled tooth and nail for every possession. Senior guard Kieren Jones made a game-tying layup in the waning moments of the first overtime to keep the Hawks alive. He finished with 9 points and five assists. Junior Payton Brown scored 18 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and handed out five assists. Juniors Luka Pool and Dominic Sutton each scored 10 points.

“It was a total team effort,” Sucharski said. “They weren’t watching. They stayed within themselves.”

As relieved as Hillsboro was to pull out the victory, Sucharski can only imagine what would have happened if the Hawks had played better in the fourth quarter and not let the Tigers eat up their double-digit lead. It’s been something of a bugaboo for Hillsboro lately and Sucharski would like his team to figure out how to finish games and not even have to mess with overtime.

“We’ve had double-digit leads in the fourth quarter and keep giving them back,” Sucharski said. “We’ve run really good offense. We’ve run really good defense. It’s a matter if we do it for four complete quarters.”

If the Hawks want to give themselves a chance at something special in the postseason they’ll have to be rock solid for all 32 minutes. Hillsboro is part of the Class 5 District 1 tournament at North County that includes Cape Central, Sikeston and Festus. It’s among the toughest district draws in the area and one that will challenge whoever emerges.

“That’s the stuff we’ve been working on,” Sucharski said. “I hope we get to the point of putting four quarters together.”

Hillsboro plays at De Soto (6-16, 2-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.

As the Southwestern Conference turns

There is no shortage of drama in the Southwestern Conference race.

Just the like the rest of the area, parity remains the key word.

Four teams have three losses in the league including STLhighschoolsports.com’s No. 2 large school East St. Louis (18-6 overall, 6-3 league), which was swept by Collinsville.

The Kahoks eked out a 38-37 win at home on Dec. 9. They followed that up with a 56-48 win Friday at East Side’s home away from home, Lindenwood University–Belleville.

The No. 7 large school, Collinsville (19-9, 6-4) has won four in a row and six of its last seven games. It beat No. 10 large school O’Fallon (19-7, 7-3) at home 58-51 on Tuesday night.

The No. 1 large school, Belleville East (24-4, 6-3) had its seven-game win streak snapped Friday night when Edwardsville pulled out a 33-32 win.

Edwardsville (18-8, 6-3) has won five in a row after it pulled out a 51-48 win Tuesday at Mascoutah.

Of the seven teams in the league only Belleville West (12-14, 2-7) and Alton (5-21, 0-10) have been eliminated from the conference title chase.

Making matters even crazier is that six teams in the league will compete in the same Class 4A sub-sectional. Only East St. Louis avoids the de facto conference tournament as it competes in Class 3A.

Some of the upcoming games that should decide the league include: O’Fallon at Belleville East on Friday; Edwardsville vs. East St. Louis at Lindenwood–Belleville on Friday; Collinsville at Edwardsville on Feb. 14; East St. Louis at O’Fallon on Feb. 14; and East St. Louis at Belleville East on Feb. 17.

MCC crown on the line when CBC visits De Smet

It’s hard to win the Metro Catholic Conference.

So hard that when De Smet and Vianney made their most recent appearances at the state semifinals, neither were the MCC champion.

Since the 1999-00 season, every team in the league has won at least one league title. Vianney went 8-0 in conference play in the 2011-12 season and had its season end in a Class 5 quarterfinal. The following year it took fourth in Class 5 when it finished 2-6 and tied for fourth in the league.

St. Louis U. High’s most recent league title came in 2016-17. That season it lost to Chaminade in the district championship.

This century Chaminade has been the standard for the conference. It has won 12 conference titles outright and was undefeated for five of them. It shared one league title with CBC in 2013-14.

CBC is a distant second with five outright titles, one perfect run through the league and the shared title in 2013-14. CBC and Chaminade each have won two state titles this century.

De Smet has won three conference titles since 1999-00, with its last coming in 2006-07.

The Spartans have the chance to clinch at least a share of this year’s MCC crown when they host CBC at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The No. 6 large school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (15-5 overall, 4-1 league) eked out a walk-off win over CBC (13-9, 5-2) in their first matchup Jan. 6 at CBC. The Spartans still have home games against Chaminade (Feb. 17) and Vianney (Feb. 24). But should they win Friday the worst the Spartans could finish in conference play in 5-3, the same as CBC.

Chaminade (15-8, 3-3) could also finish 5-3 in the league but no better. SLUH (13-8, 3-4) and Vianney (11-11, 0-5) are on the outside looking in.

Tradition-rich De Smet has been itching to break through in the league and the postseason. It’s been a decade since the Spartans finished as the Class 5 runner-up to Rockhurst in their last trip to state. Last year’s excellent team had the misfortune of being thrown into a loaded Class 5 district with Cardinal Ritter and Westminster and didn’t make it out.

De Smet did break through for its first district title in eight years during the 2020-21 season only to fall at home to Ritter in the Class 5 quarterfinal round in a 60-57 heartbreaker.

This year’s team would love nothing more than to snag the league title and make a playoff push. De Smet appears to be enjoying finally being in its own gym. After playing their first 17 games on the road or at neutral sites the Spartans have won three in a row at home.

Tip-ins

• Belated congratulations are in order for Columbia coach Mark Sandstrom, who picked up his 300th win with the Eagles when Columbia beat Gibault 51-45 on Feb. 3. Sandstrom has 384 total victories in his coaching career.

• Triple overtime games were all the rage Friday night. Not only did Hillsboro nip Festus, Lovejoy beat Crab Orchard 120-118. Senior 6-foot-4 forward Jamal Brown scored 39 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots. Senior 5-foot-10 guard Pierre Lucas scored 34 points and senior 6-foot-4 swingman Shantez Holliday scored 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds, handed out four assists and blocked two shots before fouling out.

Lovejoy (15-10) hosts Cairo at 2 p.m. Saturday.

• The area’s newest members of the 1,000-point club include St. Charles West senior Barry Thomas Jr. and Freeburg senior Lane Otten.

The Warriors 6-foot-1 point guard, Thomas hit the milestone number when he scored 12 points in a 56-45 loss to rival St. Charles on Feb. 3.

A 6-foot-4 senior forward for the Midgets, Otten scored 19 points in a 65-45 win over Salem to push past 1,000 for his career.