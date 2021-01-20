Boys basketball notebook: Jennings eager to debut; Ferguson-Florissant returns to practice

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Thomas said with a laugh. “We go on the road and we play tough opponents. The key is we have to be battle tested, we have to be battle tested quick.”

Making their wait that much tougher was the Warriors have an excellent nucleus returning from last season’s 13-13 team that had its season end at the hands of Vashon in a district semifinal.

Senior forward Karl Moore averaged 11 points, 10 rebounds and blocked nearly eight shots per game. Senior guard Damarion Shanklin averaged 19.5 points per game. Junior point guard Isaiah Payne averaged 6.5 points and 4 assists per game.

“They’re just so excited,” Thomas said. “They’re ready to get their feet wet.”

Thomas said he expected to be restless heading into Thursday in part because the season is officially starting but also because of their opponent. Eureka is no creampuff. The Wildcats will give the Warriors plenty of things to chew on at practice and during film study as they get reacclimated to facing live competition.

“(Eureka) shoots the ball really well,” Thomas said. “Enough to make you think about it.”