Boys basketball notebook: Jennings eager to debut; Ferguson-Florissant returns to practice

Danny Thomas doesn’t expect he’ll sleep much Wednesday night.
Thursday is the day he’s been hoping would come for what seems like an eternity.
“It feels like it’s been so long,” Thomas said.
The Jennings boys basketball coach, Thomas will lead his Warriors into Eureka for their first game of this COVID-19 ravaged season for a 6:30 p.m. tip.
Jennings had been on the verge of opening its season at earlier points of the winter but was not given final clearance by the district administration. It’s been hard waiting to get the green light, but it was finally given and now Thomas and his Warriors are ready to go.
“The guys are champing at the bit,” Thomas said. “I’m happy we can get our guys out there, I’m especially happy for our seniors. Our guys are ready to play.”
The Warriors will jump into a schedule that, COVID-19 complications notwithstanding, will immediately put them to the test.
Jennings opens at Eureka (10-2). The Wildcats knocked off the Warriors 58-46 last season. It was the first time in at least two decades Eureka beat Jennings.
The Warriors return home to face University City (10-2, No. 6 small school) on Jan. 27. That is followed by four consecutive road games, including trips to Normandy and Webster Groves (7-3, No. 6 large school), plus another road game at Marquette (8-2, No. 7 large school).
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Thomas said with a laugh. “We go on the road and we play tough opponents. The key is we have to be battle tested, we have to be battle tested quick.”
Making their wait that much tougher was the Warriors have an excellent nucleus returning from last season’s 13-13 team that had its season end at the hands of Vashon in a district semifinal.
Senior forward Karl Moore averaged 11 points, 10 rebounds and blocked nearly eight shots per game. Senior guard Damarion Shanklin averaged 19.5 points per game. Junior point guard Isaiah Payne averaged 6.5 points and 4 assists per game.
“They’re just so excited,” Thomas said. “They’re ready to get their feet wet.”
Thomas said he expected to be restless heading into Thursday in part because the season is officially starting but also because of their opponent. Eureka is no creampuff. The Wildcats will give the Warriors plenty of things to chew on at practice and during film study as they get reacclimated to facing live competition.
“(Eureka) shoots the ball really well,” Thomas said. “Enough to make you think about it.”
It’s not the season anyone wanted, Thomas especially. In his second year atop the program after a successful stint as an assistant coach, he fully believes these Warriors can make some noise when the rubber meets the road in the postseason. Even with only a few weeks to prepare.
“I’m excited the kids can get out there and show everyone what we’ve got,” Thomas said. “We’ll be pretty good.”
FERGUSON-FLORISSANT, RITENOUR RETURN TO PRACTICE
Two area school districts began winter sports practice this week. The Ferguson-Florissant and Ritenour districts cleared student-athletes to participate in a truncated season. Per Missouri State High School Activities Association bylaws, student-athletes must have 14 days of practice prior to beginning competition.
The last area holdout in Missouri is the Riverview Gardens School District. There are questions as to what the district intends to do with its winter sports. Riverview Gardens does not have any athletic events scheduled on its high school athletics website for the winter. Opposing teams that were scheduled to play Riverview Gardens have been told that the school district will not play sports this winter.
Riverview Gardens district spokesman Ishmael Sistrunk said he was unaware of a final decision about winter sports. Riverview Gardens has not participated in any athletics activities this school year.
“I don’t know that a definite decision has been made at this point,” Sistrunk said.
SUMMIT GOES INTO QUARANTINE
Summit’s resurgent season was paused this week due to a positive test on an opposing team.
“Our varsity boys had to go into quarantine due to exposure to a COVID positive case from a team we played last week,” Summit athletics director Mitch Lefkowitz wrote in an email.
The Falcons' last opponent was Parkway Central, which announced on its boys basketball Twitter page Sunday it would be going into quarantine for two weeks.
The Falcons were forced to pull out of the 59th Union Invitational. Waynesville was brought into to replace Summit in the tournament, which begins Monday.
Summit is 8-3 this season, which is among the best starts for the program in the last 10 years. The Falcons won 18 games in both the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons but struggled mightily thereafter. Between the 2013-14 and 2017-18 seasons Summit did not win more than nine games once. They went 15-11 in 2018-19 and 12-14 last season.
This winter the Falcons are led by sophomore guard Dominic Nenninger, who’s averaging 12.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Five other players are averaging between 6.5 and 7.4 points per game.
Barring anything unforeseen Summit could return to playing games Feb. 1 when it's scheduled to host Fox.
PARKWAY WEST SHOWDOWN SET FOR NEXT WEEK
When Parkway Central announced it would have to quarantine for two weeks due to COVID-19 within its program, it left another Parkway school scrambling.
Parkway Central was scheduled to participate in and host two games of the Parkway West Showdown, which is slated to start Monday.
Parkway West athletics director Brian Kessler said the tournament filled Parkway Central’s vacancy with Hazelwood East, which is expected to make its season debut when it faces Parkway West in the first round of the tournament Monday.
While Parkway Central can’t compete in the tournament, it will still host two games Monday, with Liberty and Kirkwood facing off at 4:30 p.m. and Hazelwood East and Parkway West playing at 6 p.m.
Parkway South will host the other two first-round games Monday as De Smet faces Parkway South at 4:30 p.m. and Hazelwood Central plays Lafayette at 6 p.m.
It will be the first game of the season for Hazelwood Central, which like Hazelwood East was unable to compete due to the protocols and procedures put in place by the Hazelwood School District.
De Smet is the defending tournament champion after defeating Hazelwood Central 52-47 last season.
The tournament final is scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. January 29.
CHAMINADE, WEBSTER GROVES SET TO WRAP WEBSTER CLASSIC
Chaminade and Webster Groves are slated to play the final game of the COVID-19 version of the Webster Classic at 6 p.m. Monday at Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High. The tournament is when the Statesmen annually make their winter debut, but due to complications related to the coronavirus pandemic the games have been spread out over the season and were played at multiple locations for the first time.
Monday’s game would be the 10th meeting between these two powerhouse programs since 2002 and just the second during the regular season.
The last time Chaminade and Webster Groves met in the regular season was January 30, 2004, in the championship game of the Fox Tournament. Webster eked out a 59-56 win that night as guard Justin Taylor led the Statesmen with 19 points and Daron Harris scored 15. Chaminade’s Tommy Williams had a game-high 20 points. Five weeks later the two played again, this time in a sectional at St. Louis Community College–Meramec, and Chaminade won 62-48 as Monroe Douglass Jr. had 24 points, four assists and hit three of his four 3-pointers.
Since their last regular season meeting, both programs have hung state championship banners as Webster Groves added three Class 5 state titles to its trophy case and Chaminade won its first two.
The other eight games between the Statesmen and Red Devils since 2002 have all come in postseason play. Webster Groves leads the series 5-4 and has pulled out some scintillating victories that include an incredible 101-90 win in the 2018 Class 5 championship game and a rousing 76-74 district semifinal victory in overtime in 2019 that was longtime coach Jay Blossom’s final win with the program.
Chaminade has had its share of moments, too. In front of standing-room-only crowd at Roberts Gym the Red Devils pulled out an 80-76 win in a district championship game on February 26, 2011 as star Brad Beal finished with 41 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Last season the Red Devils beat the Statesmen 45-35 in a district championship game on their way to their fifth state semifinal in six seasons.
Monday’s game would be Webster Groves’ third of four in a row against private schools. It started out against rival St. Louis U. High on Wednesday and was scheduled to host Tolton on Saturday, host Chaminade on Monday and host Vianney on Jan. 29.
The No. 1 large school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Chaminade (8-1) is not scheduled to play again until it travels to Webster Groves (7-3, No. 6 large school).
HERMANN INVITE RESHAPES BRACKET
St. James (5-6) went into quarantine this week and will not participate in the 42nd annual Hermann Invitational next week. The bracket has been adjusted after the Tigers pulled out.
Linn now has a first-round bye and will play the winner of St. Clair and New Haven in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Jan. 28.
The tournament championship game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Hermann High.