Boys basketball notebook: John Burroughs returns to action, faces MICDS; Estrada sets Howell Central scoring mark

Corey Frazier is glad he’s not as young as he used to be.
“If I was a young coach I’d be pulling my hair out,” Frazier said.
The John Burroughs boys basketball coach, Frazier, like so many others, has dealt with numerous challenges trying to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.
John Burroughs (1-1) returned to action Tuesday when it beat Principia 68-27. The Bombers were out of commission for three weeks after several positive tests within the program around Christmas. Even Tuesday night, Frazier said he had just five varsity regulars and five junior varsity players when the Bombers took the court.
Unable to practice, Frazier said he took a different tact with preparation as he tried to work on the mental muscles of his players.
“We’ve done a lot of things with visual work like film and walk throughs,” Frazier said. “We can take this opportunity to teach the game. It’s been OK for us. We’re taking advantage of it.”
The Bombers are expected to get several varsity regulars back this week after completing the rigorous return to play protocols Burroughs has instituted. Among the procedures to return to play are a six-day progressive conditioning program.
It’s welcome news to Frazier that the Bombers are beginning to get back together and return to the court this week. They’re slated to host archrival MICDS at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The No. 3 small school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, MICDS (9-0) swept Burroughs in their home-and-home series last season, ending a three-game losing streak in the process.
The Rams got the wins, but they weren’t always pretty.
In their first meeting last season — a 44-37 rock fight — MICDS scored four total points in the second and third quarters combined before erupting for 23 fourth-quarter points.
Frazier said that game has stuck with him and his young team. MICDS switched up its defense in the fourth quarter to help it rally for victory. The Rams are among the tallest teams in the area and used that size and length to scuttle the Bombers' chances. This year Frazier hopes that won’t be the case again.
“We’re prepared to see through the trees,” he said with a chuckle. “You have to use your binoculars.”
One of the biggest keys to the rivalry game will be one of its newest members, John Burroughs freshman point guard Ramzi Salem. The 6-foot-3 Salem has scored 29 combined points in his first two varsity games and Frazier feels his presence will be significant.
“He’s no stranger to competition,” Frazier said. “I love these guys.”
There was a time that the jarring start-and-stop nature of the season would have given Frazier fits. At this point, however, he’s more subdued. After spending so much of the winter away from the basketball court, he’s just happy the players have the chance to go play.
“I’m excited to play MICDS,” Frazier said. “Actually, I’m excited to play anybody.”
VIANNEY IN MIDST OF FIVE GAMES IN FIVE DAYS
Vianney was in need of games.
It found them at the Lindbergh Round Robin Tournament.
Not originally invited to participate in the tournament, Vianney answered the call when Lindbergh sent up a flare looking for available teams to join it, Confluence and Westminster for a scaled-down version of its annual tournament when Francis Howell North could not play.
By joining the field and adding three games to its schedule this week, Vianney coach Kevin Walsh knew it’d be nutty, but the Golden Griffins want to be competing. If that meant playing five games in five days then so be it.
“Pre-COVID we’d have said, ‘We’re not doing that,' ” Walsh said.
The most grueling stretch of back-to-back games, weather cancellations notwithstanding, in the before times would have been the four games in four days that comes with the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament. But even when that happened it was during the holiday break from school, which meant players didn’t have any significant academic expectations. That is not the case this week.
Vianney (7-4) is very much in school but no one knows how many opportunities there will be in the future to play. So the Golden Griffins dove in.
“We were short several games, we said ‘Let’s play,’ ” Walsh said. “(The players) are excited. It’s a challenging week, we’re playing a lot of good teams.”
Walsh said Lindbergh worked with Vianney to set the tournament schedule up to accommodate the Golden Griffins and the games that were already scheduled. The Golden Griffins opened up tournament play Monday night by knocking off the host Flyers 59-45. On Tuesday they won at Sullivan 62-45, which was an eye-opening experience for all involved. It was the first time this season the Golden Griffins played in front of a student section as Sullivan’s spectator policies are much less restrictive than any of their previous opponents. On Wednesday, Vianney faced Westminster (6-2, No. 4 small school) and on Thursday it is scheduled to face Confluence (7-4, No. 6 small school) to wrap up its run at Lindbergh.
To end the week, Vianney will resume Metro Catholic Conference play at 6:15 p.m. Friday when it hosts St. Louis U. High (2-3). The Golden Griffins beat the Junior Billikens 62-51 on Jan. 8. SLUH hasn’t played anyone since.
“To close with a conference game only adds to the challenge,” Walsh said.
Aiding the Golden Griffins in their wild week is they’re a veteran team led by senior point guard Ethan Lattimore and senior power forward Bobby Braun. Lattimore is averaging 15 points and nearly five assists to lead Vianney. Braun is good for nearly 13 points and four rebounds per game. Junior guard Adam Sausele has been the most consistent long-range threat as he’s connected on 25 of his 58 3-pointers and is averaging 9.3 points per game.
What really piqued Walsh’s interest about this week was how his team would handle the vastly different styles of play of their opponents.
“Every game is going to be a different style,” Walsh said. “It forces them to adjust on the fly. It’s a good thing for us to see.”
ESTRADA SETS CAREER RECORD AT HOWELL CENTRAL
Myles Estrada has long been in the Francis Howell Central record book.
Now, everyone else in it is looking up at him.
A senior guard at Howell Central, Estrada scored 16 points Wednesday in the Spartans' 66-48 win over the Blue Knights in the consolation semifinals of the Washington Tournament. Estrada now has 1,208 career points, which puts him ahead of 2005 graduate Mike Parson, who held the record with 1,192.
The 6-foot Estrada is a four-year varsity member who became just the sixth player in school history to break the 1,000 career points plateau when he scored 16 points against Fort Zumwalt North last February.
Howell Central is slated to play Union the consolation final of the Washington Tournament at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
SUBURBAN CONFERENCE CHANGES SPECTATOR POLICY
Beginning Jan. 19, the St. Louis County members of the Suburban Conference will begin allowing two spectators per participant for home games only. This is a significant change in policy after no fans had been allowed at Suburban Conference competitions this winter.
No visiting spectators will be allowed. Masks are required for everyone in the gym, including the participants. Spectators must remain socially distanced as well.
The member schools of the Suburban Conference can implement more robust restrictions if they so choose.
For away games outside of the Suburban Conference, teams will follow the policies of the host school. The Missouri State High School Activities Association will set the spectator policy for postseason events.
HANCOCK, PRIORY RETURN FROM QUARANTINE
Hancock and Priory played one another in the Affton Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.
Neither of them played again until Wednesday night, when Hancock faced off with rival Bayless.
The Tigers missed scheduled games with Crystal City and Crossroads while out of commission.
The No. 9 small school, Priory (7-0) returns to action Friday when it travels to Metro League foe Lutheran South (5-5). The Ravens are expected to be quite busy when their quarantine ends.
On Tuesday, Priory is slated to host Principia and celebrate two of its notable accomplishments this season. Senior standout Harrison Wilmsen will be recognized for joining the 1,000 point club. Coach Bobby McCormack will also be recognized for his 500th career coaching win.
Should the Ravens get to play the schedule in front of them it will be among the toughest stretches of their season as they host No. 5 small school St. Dominic (9-2) on Jan. 20 and Metro League rival and No. 4 small school Westminster (6-2) on Jan. 23.
DUCHESNE REMAINS SIDELINED
There is light at the end of the tunnel for Duchesne.
What a long tunnel it has been.
The Pioneers are on the cusp of emerging from their second quarantine in the past month. Duchesne went into a two-week shutdown just before Christmas that ended Jan. 1. After three practices the Pioneers went into another shutdown.
Duchesne (0-2) is hopeful it can resume its season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest Academy. If the Pioneers or their opponents aren’t sidelined between Tuesday and Feb. 5, they would play eight games in 17 days.
FRANCIS HOWELL GOES INTO QUARANTINE
On Tuesday, Francis Howell went into a 14-day quarantine period. The Vikings did not play De Smet on Wednesday in a highly anticipated matchup of two of the area’s top teams.
The No. 3 large school, Howell (8-3) is not expected to resume playing games for at least two weeks according to Howell athletics director Sean Erwin.
Howell is scheduled to return to play at GAC South rival Fort Zumwalt West at 7 p.m. Jan. 26.
TOURNAMENTS UNDER WAY THIS WEEK
There are three area tournaments underway this week. The 50th Washington Tournament played its championship semifinals Wednesday night.
The championship game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
The Lindbergh Round Robin Tournament will wrap up Thursday night with its final two games as Lindbergh plays Westminster and Vianney faces Confluence.
The Rotating 8 Tournament is being played at Fort Zumwalt West this season. The semifinals are slated for Thursday when Whitfield faces Poplar Bluff and Kirkwood takes on No. 8 small school O’Fallon Christian.
The championship game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday.