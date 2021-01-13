Boys basketball notebook: John Burroughs returns to action, faces MICDS; Estrada sets Howell Central scoring mark

The No. 3 small school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, MICDS (9-0) swept Burroughs in their home-and-home series last season, ending a three-game losing streak in the process.

The Rams got the wins, but they weren’t always pretty.

In their first meeting last season — a 44-37 rock fight — MICDS scored four total points in the second and third quarters combined before erupting for 23 fourth-quarter points.

Frazier said that game has stuck with him and his young team. MICDS switched up its defense in the fourth quarter to help it rally for victory. The Rams are among the tallest teams in the area and used that size and length to scuttle the Bombers' chances. This year Frazier hopes that won’t be the case again.

“We’re prepared to see through the trees,” he said with a chuckle. “You have to use your binoculars.”

One of the biggest keys to the rivalry game will be one of its newest members, John Burroughs freshman point guard Ramzi Salem. The 6-foot-3 Salem has scored 29 combined points in his first two varsity games and Frazier feels his presence will be significant.

“He’s no stranger to competition,” Frazier said. “I love these guys.”