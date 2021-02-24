Boys basketball notebook: McCluer North earns top seed; Kirkwood rolls Francis Howell

Forgive Trevor Laney for feeling festive.
The McCluer North boys basketball coach, Laney has guided his Stars through their first nine games of the season. In normal times that would put the calendar around the holidays, when school is out and practice time is abundant.
“Where we’re at, this would be Christmas break,” Laney said.
Only these aren’t normal times. McCluer North, McCluer and McCluer STEAM were the last area teams to take the court this winter after receiving approval from the Ferguson-Florissant School District to begin extracurricular practices in mid-January. McCluer North (7-2) opened the season Feb. 4 at Trinity and has tried to cram as many games into the schedule as possible in the mad dash to the postseason.
“It’s been like an NBA team,” Laney said with a chuckle. “We didn’t practice much.”
The Stars are now in the midst of a respite and back at practice this week after wrapping up their regular season Tuesday with a 56-48 loss to Ladue. McCluer North has a week off after it landed the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 6 tournament and will host rival and No. 4 seed McCluer (2-7) at 4:15 p.m. Monday.
“We can get four or five good practices in before districts,” Laney said.
The pandemic presented numerous challenges across the board for all basketball coaches, but especially those who have had significantly shorter windows in which to work. McCluer North has three seniors on its roster and there was going to be a significant amount of teaching done at practice to prepare the Stars in the preseason and throughout the winter. When basketball was cleared for takeoff in January, Laney had to reevaluate what were the most important things he wanted the players to learn.
“Putting two and a half months (of learning) into two weeks is a tough thing to do,” Laney said. “We had to think about why we’re doing this. What do I want to teach? What’s essential?”
Laney drilled down to the basics and then took the Stars into their season. They won handily at Trinity in their opener and then squeaked by Hazelwood West, 55-52. The third game, though, was an eye-opener.
For everyone.
Marquette pounced on McCluer North and took a 44-14 lead into halftime. It was the Stars' first game against a really good opponent and one that had been practicing and playing since November. It was a miserable first half, but Laney used it as a teaching moment. He told his team to scrap the score and play the second half like it was 0-0 and see what happened.
McCluer North lost the game 64-35 but won the second half, 21-20. It spurred the Stars, who won their next five games, including a thrilling 66-64 win over McCluer on Feb. 19.
Even though no spectators were allowed to watch the rival Stars and Comets play, Laney said the gym was electric.
“You could feel the energy even though nobody was there,” Laney said.
Led by senior forward Quentin Hall and senior guards Jordan Moore and Marlon Owens, the Stars pulled out that narrow victory and gave themselves a shot at their second district championship in three seasons. By edging rival McCluer, McCluer North solidified its place as the top seed with the head-to-head win in a district that includes No. 2 seed Jennings (5-6) and No. 3 seed Hazelwood East (6-6).
While Laney will happily take the home game that comes with the top seed, he’s well aware of what that will mean when the ball goes up against McCluer on Monday.
“Their kids are ready for that rematch,” Laney said. “We’re two evenly matched teams. Our district, in my opinion, is wide open.”
Laney said what his team lacks in practice and game experience it has tried to make up with effort. The Stars offensive sets aren’t the best executed in the area. But McCluer North will defend and leave everything it has on the floor.
“We play hard, we get after it,” Laney said. “We’ve been scoring a lot out of our transition defense.”
It’s not the season anyone wanted or dreamed of, but it is a season. For that Laney is thankful. There was a time when it looked like the Stars would not have the chance to play, that his players would lose yet one more piece of normality. Basketball has been a beacon during Laney’s life, something he loves and loves to share. It has shaped and directed his life to this point. The bonds he’s built, the memories he has from his time as a player and a coach are lifelong. To get the opportunity to try and give that to the three seniors and the underclassmen on his team, if only for just a month, is something he does not take for granted.
“It feels good to know basketball is bigger than those four quarters,” Laney said. “You’re part of something that’s bigger than you.”
KIRKWOOD HAMMERS FRANCIS HOWELL
Jimmy McKinney played it coy. A wily move for Kirkwood’s first-year coach.
On Saturday, the Pioneers were handed the No. 4 seed in the Class 6 District 4 tournament. Ahead of them were No. 1 Chaminade, No. 2 CBC and No. 3 Webster Groves. There’s a case to be made the Pioneers could be a No. 1 seed in most area districts or at least a No. 2 seed. With its 18-5 record and a body of work that includes wins over Marquette, Parkway West, O’Fallon Christian and Cardinal Ritter, Kirkwood could only be a No. 4 seed in the district it is in.
Did that seeding Saturday have anything to do with how Kirkwood went out its next game against a strong Francis Howell and roll to 48-29 win on Tuesday?
“Whatever we can control we’re going to control,” McKinney said. “It is what it is.”
Tuesday’s 19-point win is the largest margin of defeat for Francis Howell since December 26, 2017, when Trinity handed the Vikings a 71-48 loss. No one else has really come close to beating Howell that bad.
At least until Kirkwood showed up.
It’s been a remarkable season for McKinney and the Pioneers. One that, some days, feels as if it’s just begun.
“It has been a little bit of a blur how fast the season has gone and it’s about to end,” McKinney said.
But the constant worry that COVID-19, contact tracing and quarantine could bring everything to a standstill has reinforced to everyone that one day at a time remains the best approach. It’s one the players have echoed as several of them played for the football team which lost its postseason due to COVID-19.
“It was snatched up from under their feet,” McKinney said. “Any given day it can be over. We have to cherish every moment.”
Tuesday’s win was one Kirkwood will savor. Howell’s 29 points were the fewest it has scored in a game since it was beaten 52-23 by St. Dominic on January 12, 2013. That, McKinney said, was a credit to the Pioneers defensive efforts.
“Francis Howell is a really, really good team,” McKinney said. “We tried to get them uncomfortable and not let them get anything easy. Our guys played hard and they were ready to play.”
McKinney emphasized this is just the beginning of what he hopes will be a long and successful relationship with the players in the program. It’s going to take time for bonds to be built and for everyone to fully understand one another. That things have gone as well as they have this winter is, in McKinney’s eyes, a testament to the players.
“I really appreciate them, they didn’t know me from a can of paint,” McKinney said. “They have bought in and I appreciate them for that.”
Kirkwood opens up postseason play when it hosts No. 5 seed Ladue (12-8) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
BELLEVILLE EAST’S HOT START
Like the rest of Illinois, Belleville East had to wait until February to get the go-ahead to start playing basketball.
The Lancers have not wasted any time showing they are the class of the Southwestern Conference this abbreviated winter. Belleville East has won its first six games, including a sweep of East St. Louis after it held on for a 69-66 win Tuesday night.
It’s the best start for Belleville East since it won its first 11 games during the 2012-13 season, when Malcolm Hill was a senior.
This year the Lancers are anchored by several seniors, including guard Bryson Ivy, who had 23 points against the Flyers on Tuesday. Senior guard Ethyn Brown has been the catalyst as he’s averaged 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.67 assists.
Sophomore guard Jordan Pickett has stuffed the stat sheet as he’s chipped in 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds.
Belleville East played Wednesday night at O’Fallon and at Granite City on Thursday. The Granite City game is the only nonconference game the Lancers are scheduled to play.
SHANKLIN LIGHTS IT UP FOR JENNINGS
DeMarion Shanklin has been unleashed. The 6-foot-2 senior guard for Jennings High has taken over as the area’s top scorer this season with an average of 24.2 points per game. The Warriors played just 11 regular-season games due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in those games Shanklin has been sensational. He’s scored 20 or more points nine times and has scored in double digits in every game. Against Marquette, Shanklin went 1-for-9 from the 3-point line and still scored 29 points as the Warriors won in overtime on Feb. 19. He scored a season-high 31 points Feb. 4 against McCluer 4 and then matched it Feb. 11 against Hazelwood West. His career high is 32 points, which he put up against Urbana last season.
Shanklin wrapped the regular season with a 27-point performance against Hazelwood Central as Jennings pulled out a 59-55 win Monday in overtime.
Jennings (5-6) is the No. 2 seed in the Class 5 District 6 tournament. The Warriors host No. 3 seed Hazelwood East at 4:15 p.m. Monday.
TOUGH DISTRICT DRAWS
District seeding was completed over the weekend for teams in Classes 4-6. Here are some of the toughest first-round draws. All records are as of Feb. 24. Games will be streamed on MSHSAA.tv and cost $10 per game.
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 5
6 p.m. March 1 at Whitfield
No. 4 Whitfield (10-10) vs. No. 5 Normandy (7-10)
The skinny: The first meeting between these two schools in at least two decades. Whitfield played as tough a schedule as any area Class 4 team, with losses coming against Cardinal Ritter, CBC, Pattonville, O’Fallon Christian, Westminster and MICDS. The Warriors have a signature win over De Smet and won three in a row prior to the end of the regular season.
Normandy started late but has started to find its stride down the stretch. The Vikings had won three in a row and four of their last five prior to Wednesday’s game with No. 10 small school Miller Career Academy. Among those wins was a nice victory over a solid Parkway North squad. Normandy has the talent and athleticism to make any opponent miserable.
6 p.m. March 1 at Priory
No. 3 Priory (17-6) vs. No. 6 John Burroughs (4-6)
The skinny: These Metro League rivals split their regular-season meetings this winter. Their third and final meeting will determine who moves on to play No. 2 seed Westminster.
Priory was the district runner-up last season, falling to Westminster. The Ravens have one of the area’s top players in senior forward Harrison Wilmsen, who’s averaged 23.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, and one of the most experienced coaches in Bobby McCormack.
Burroughs has been in and out of quarantine multiple times this winter. Its 53-50 win over Priory on Feb. 5 is its best win this season. The Bombers have some versatile pieces. Coach Corey Frazier believes his team has what it takes to string some wins together.
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 3
6 p.m. March 2 at Parkway West
No. 2 Parkway West (15-6) vs. No. 3 Marquette (14-8)
The skinny: These two split their two meetings this season as Parkway West won the first 48-36 on Dec. 29 and Marquette won the second 54-48 on Jan. 8. All three meetings will take place at Parkway West.
The Longhorns have played some of their best basketball in recent history during this unprecedented season. They had one two-game losing streak this season when Kirkwood and Lafayette knocked them off by a combined seven points. Parkway West won four of its last five behind the strength of its depth as four players have averaged 7.3 points or more this season. Junior guard Tre Bell has been instrumental as he’s chipping in a team-high 12 points and 4 assists per game.
Marquette’s regular season ended with a win over Mehlville, but it nearly carried a seven-game win streak into districts. The Mustangs were beaten by Jennings and Webster Groves in successive games by a combined four points. Senior forward Owen Marsh is averaging 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game to lead the team in both categories. Marquette has been strong this season sharing the basketball as five players have handed out 40 or more total assists.
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 4
6 p.m. March 2 at CBC
No. 2 CBC (13-4) vs. No. 3 Webster Groves (14-4)
The skinny: These area powers have had to cross each other’s path for postseason prominence many times. It was Webster Groves that knocked off CBC in a 1996 district final, then went on to win the state championship, denying Larry Hughes and the Cadets their first crack at the title they would win the following year. Webster Groves ended CBC’s season both times it won state championships in 2017 and 2018. CBC beat Webster Groves when it went on to win its most recent championship in 2014.
This year’s matchup is full of questions as the Statesmen only have recently come out of their second quarantine of the season. Webster looked sharp in beating Eureka on Feb. 19 and then slipped past a good Marquette 52-49 a few days later. Juniors Ethan Chartrand (11.4 points per game) and Matt Enright (13.1 points per game) are the Statesmen’s top scorers with senior forward Luke Maupin (9.3) and senior guard Anthony Phiffer (7.7) capable of scoring in double digits on any given night.
CBC has been fueled by junior point guard Robert Martin, who’s averaging a team-high 17.1 points and 4.94 assists per game. Junior guard Larry Hughes Jr. has averaged 16.4 points and leads the team with 38 steals. Senior swingman Chevalier “Karate” Brenson is the heart and soul of the Cadets. Bound for Ball State to play football after high school, Brenson averages 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Despite being 6-4 he’s the only Cadet to haul in more than 100 rebounds this year and he’s also their best defender.
Since 1999 these teams have split their previous 16 meetings.
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 5
6:30 p.m. March 2 at SLUH
No. 2 St. Louis U. High (6-9) vs. No. 3 Hazelwood Central (5-8)
The skinny: Both of these teams have been biding their time to be ready for the postseason. Now they’ll find out if their plans will come to fruition. SLUH has been affected by cancellations related to delayed COVID-19 test results and quarantines this winter. Hazelwood Central was unable to participate in basketball until January when the Hazelwood School District allowed extracurricular activities to begin practicing.
SLUH has the built in advantage of competing in the Metro Catholic Conference, which raises the strength of schedule significantly with CBC, Chaminade, De Smet and Vianney. The Jr. Billikens hung tough in late-season losses to Chaminade and De Smet but couldn’t get over the hump. Junior forward Nick Kramer has been their go-to player as he’s averaged 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds.
Hazelwood Central did what it could to test itself against the best in the area as it opened up its delayed season at CBC, then followed with games against Cardinal Ritter, Kirkwood, Marquette, Chaminade and MICDS. The Hawks wrapped their regular season with a tough overtime loss to Jennings.