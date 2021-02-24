Boys basketball notebook: McCluer North earns top seed; Kirkwood rolls Francis Howell

Laney said what his team lacks in practice and game experience it has tried to make up with effort. The Stars offensive sets aren’t the best executed in the area. But McCluer North will defend and leave everything it has on the floor.

It’s not the season anyone wanted or dreamed of, but it is a season. For that Laney is thankful. There was a time when it looked like the Stars would not have the chance to play, that his players would lose yet one more piece of normality. Basketball has been a beacon during Laney’s life, something he loves and loves to share. It has shaped and directed his life to this point. The bonds he’s built, the memories he has from his time as a player and a coach are lifelong. To get the opportunity to try and give that to the three seniors and the underclassmen on his team, if only for just a month, is something he does not take for granted.