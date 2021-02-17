Boys basketball notebook: Missouri postseason takes on a different look amid pandemic; U. City, Summit into quarantine

Postseason basketball is back, and like a lot of things it’s going to look different than it did in the past.
District tournaments across Missouri are scheduled to begin Saturday in Classes 1-3. Classes 4-6 are set to tip off Feb. 27.
This year neutral courts will be hard to come by. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic all the games in a district tournament were played at a single host school. In an effort to combat potential exposure to COVID-19, games now will be played at the higher seed’s home court. The only games that will be played at “host” schools are the ones that involve the host school and potentially the district championship game. In guidance sent to member schools in early December, the Missouri State High School Activities Association gave each district two options for its championship game. It could be played at the host school or at the highest remaining seed’s facility. Whatever each district chose, it was supposed to be decided prior to the district tournament seed meeting.
MSHSAA has asked its member schools to follow the requirements of the home team’s local health department. That means if teams from outside the area come into St. Louis and St. Louis County, they are to be masked when they are on the court as it required by the respective health departments.
Once the districts are complete, the sectional and quarterfinal rounds will be played on a home court of the teams that have advanced. In prior years these would have all been played at neutral sites, usually larger high school gymnasiums and college facilities. The process for deciding which team will host the sectional and quarterfinal games revolves mostly around which team has played the fewest games on its home court during the postseason. If both teams have hosted the same number of games but one team hosted a district final and one did not, the team that did not have the district final on its home court will be awarded the sectional home game. If both teams have hosted the same number of games, including district championships, then the team on the top of the bracket will be the host. This also applies for the quarterfinal round.
However, there are certain criteria that must be met in order for a team to host any postseason game, even a district tournament game.
You have to be able to put at least 60 spectators per team, 120 total, in the building.
“A facility must be able to accommodate a minimum of 60 spectators per participating school in that contest or 120 spectators total. A facility may allow more spectators per school if the host’s local health department and facility allow,” reads MSHSAA’s criteria. “An equal number of tickets per team/school shall be allocated for that game.”
Barring any easing of current COVID-19 restrictions, that won’t happen in St. Louis or St. Louis County, where spectators are restricted to two per participating player for home teams only. For most basketball teams, that’s about 30 or 40 total spectators, well short of MSHSAA’s requirement.
It does not appear that the spectator stipulations will have much effect in districts that include only St. Louis and St. Louis County schools. The last line of MSHSAA’s guidance states, “If neither school can meet the criteria or secure a site that meets the criteria the game will be played at the higher seed.”
If both schools are under the same health ordinances, the minimum spectator requirement is not in play.
However, when sectionals and quarterfinals begin they will be very much in play as this is where the different regions of the state start crossing paths with their different local protocols. If a St. Louis or St. Louis County team is unable to allow the minimum number of spectators for a sectional or quarterfinal but its opponent can, then the opponent would be granted the home game regardless of how many it played prior.
In the event neither of the teams in the sectional or quarterfinal can have that many spectators, then the team at the top of the bracket would be awarded the home game.
The state semifinals, third-place games and championships are scheduled to be played at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield over three days on successive weekends. The Class 1-3 tournaments are scheduled for March 11-13, followed by the Class 4-6 tournaments from March 18-20.
MSHSAA said it will follow the local health department guidelines with a reduced capacity at JQH Arena, a mask requirement for all spectators as well as temperature checks for all players, coaches, officials and media. All tickets will be purchased ahead of time for contactless entry into the building.
For those unable to attend, postseason games will be streamed and cost $10 per game to watch on MSHSAA’s broadcast network.
U. CITY, SUMMIT MOVE INTO QUARANTINE
On Thursday, University City won at CBC 74-68 for one of the program’s biggest wins in recent memory. The next night the Lions rolled to a 77-46 win over Summit.
Over the weekend a player at Summit tested positive for COVID-19, which per contact tracing protocols in St. Louis County put University City into a two-week quarantine.
The Lions will remain in quarantine until at least Feb. 26 barring any players developing symptoms of their own. Until quarantine is over there is supposed to be no in-person contact of any kind, which puts the team into virtual practice mode and Zoom team meetings.
The No. 2 small school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, U. City (15-3) had navigated the pandemic this winter without any significant shutdowns. The timing of this quarantine could not have been more fortunate. The Lions should be cleared to return Feb. 26. District tournaments can begin play Feb. 27 for Classes 4-6. U. City is in Class 5 District 5 with Cardinal Ritter, Clayton, Gateway STEM and St. Mary’s.
The Lions will be forced to miss their remaining scheduled regular season games against Hazelwood East, John Burroughs and McCluer North but are expected to be able to participate in the district tournament.
Teams that are unable to compete in their district tournament due to quarantine will forfeit their postseason.
BATTLE FOR BELLEVILLE SET FOR THURSDAY
Belleville East and Belleville West will play for the first time this season Thursday. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.
The rival schools have gone nearly a year — 351 days — between meetings. Last season Belleville West nipped Belleville East 46-44 in a Class 4A regional tournament.
This year’s game will feature two of the top teams in the Southwestern Conference in this abbreviated winter season. Belleville West (3-1) lost to Edwardsville in its first game but ripped off three successive victories, including road wins at Collinsville and East St. Louis.
The No. 10 large school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Belleville East (3-0) has won at East St. Louis, at Edwardsville and took down Alton 67-40.
Since the 1999-00 season, Belleville West holds a 30-24 lead in the rivalry and has dominated lately by winning two in a row and nine of the last 10.
Belleville East is led by senior guard Ethyn Brown, who’s averaging 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.7 steals. Sophomore guard Jordan Pickett has been good, too, as he’s averaging 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds. Senior forward ZJ Hamilton has stepped up by chipping in 10 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
In November, Belleville West senior guard Tommie Williams was a contender for Southwestern Conference player of the year. He’s been strong by averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and nearly two steals per game. The senior-dominated Maroons also have gotten contributions from senior swing man Ty Lampley, who’s averaging 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Seniors J’luan Patterson and Dwight Newsome Jr. both are averaging more than 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds combined.
CBC, CHAMINADE REMATCH ON FRIDAY
Barring any more weather woes this week, CBC is slated to wrap up its regular season Friday when it travels to play Metro Catholic Conference foe Chaminade. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.
The No. 2 large school, CBC (13-3) was beaten by University City last week for the first time in 14 years but wasted little time getting back to its winning ways.
The Cadets handed MICDS its second loss this winter with a 67-54 win on the road on Saturday. CBC was slated to face Vashon on Tuesday, but that game was canceled due to weather. It would have been the third consecutive year CBC and Vashon played and the fourth time since 2016. Prior to 2016, the area powers had not faced one another since 2001.
If CBC has any hope of claiming a piece of its third consecutive MCC crown, it will have to find a way past Chaminade.
The No. 1 large school, Chaminade (16-1) has won 12 in a row, including an impressive 62-58 win Jan. 15 at CBC. The Red Devils are 6-0 in conference play and control their own destiny. They last won the MCC in 2018.
Since the 1999-00 season, Chaminade leads 35-20 in the series with CBC. Its win earlier this season broke a four-game losing streak against CBC.
Chaminade is set to play one more regular season game after Friday’s rivalry matchup. The Red Devils are slated to host Vianney on Feb. 25.