Boys basketball notebook: Missouri postseason takes on a different look amid pandemic; U. City, Summit into quarantine

Postseason basketball is back, and like a lot of things it’s going to look different than it did in the past.

District tournaments across Missouri are scheduled to begin Saturday in Classes 1-3. Classes 4-6 are set to tip off Feb. 27.

This year neutral courts will be hard to come by. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic all the games in a district tournament were played at a single host school. In an effort to combat potential exposure to COVID-19, games now will be played at the higher seed’s home court. The only games that will be played at “host” schools are the ones that involve the host school and potentially the district championship game. In guidance sent to member schools in early December, the Missouri State High School Activities Association gave each district two options for its championship game. It could be played at the host school or at the highest remaining seed’s facility. Whatever each district chose, it was supposed to be decided prior to the district tournament seed meeting.

MSHSAA has asked its member schools to follow the requirements of the home team’s local health department. That means if teams from outside the area come into St. Louis and St. Louis County, they are to be masked when they are on the court as it required by the respective health departments.