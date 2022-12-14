Boys basketball notebook: Norm Stewart Classic tips off Thursday; CBC, Chaminade square off Friday

The high school basketball fanatic’s fever dream that is the Norm Stewart Classic returns Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Over the course of three days, 22 games are on the schedule. Thursday is just a taste as there are four boys games starting with Blair Oaks and South Callaway at 4 p.m. The highlight matchup of the first night is Branson-based Link Academy taking on Southern California Academy at 8 p.m.

Things really kick into gear Friday. When Crane takes the court against North Shelby at 10 a.m. it’ll tip off what should be at least 36 successive hours of high school hoops. From noon until 8 p.m. Friday there are five girls games that include Lutheran South, Vashon and Lutheran St. Charles all playing out-of-area competition.

The boys return to the court at 10 p.m., when Webster Groves (1-4) faces Kansas powerhouse Bishop Miege (1-0). That will be followed by Cardinal Ritter (4-3) taking on New Madrid County Central (5-2) at midnight.

“It’s a test,” Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. “If you want one that’s about as hard as it’s going to get.”

New-look Principia (7-0) draws O’Fallon Christian (1-5) at 4 a.m. and then there’s a break for the locals until noon, when Chaminade (1-0) faces Hickman (3-0). East St. Louis (6-1) tussles with Jefferson City (3-2) at 4 p.m. and then CBC (4-1) draws Kickapoo (4-2) at 6 p.m. The final game of the event pits Tolton (3-2) against Bartlesville, Oklahoma (1-1) at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online at NormStewart.org and cost $10 per day or you can buy a three-day pass for $20.

VIANNEY’S YOUTH MOVEMENT UNDERWAY

Kel Battle is the old guy at practice.

The lone senior on Vianney’s roster this winter, Battle is surrounded by underclassmen. The junior class makes up much of the roster but three freshmen have arrived and made an immediate impact.

Guard Ben Karsten hit eight 3-pointers as he scored 24 points in a 66-63 win over Lutheran St. Charles on Friday. It’s one shy of the school record of nine 3-pointers made which was set last season by sophomore guard Luke Walsh.

Also new to the lineup are 6-foot-5 guard Eddie Smajic and 7-foot-3 center Symon Ghai. Smajic is averaging nearly 18 points and five points per game. Ghai, who’s relatively new to basketball, has chipped in eight points and six rebounds a game. He leads the team with seven blocked shots which is one less than the Golden Griffins had a team all of last season. The Golden Griffins haven’t had a player crack 10 blocks in a season since Colin Braun had 95 rejections during the 2017-18 season.

Leading the way is Walsh, who’s averaging nearly 24 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.

Junior guard Teddy Ochs has handed out a team-best 26 assists but the Golden Griffins have shared the ball well as a whole as he’s one of four players with 15 or more assists so far.

Vianney (4-2) hosts Jackson (4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

CBC, CHAMINADE TANGLE FRIDAY

Staying in the Metro Catholic Conference, perennial contenders CBC and Chaminade are set to meet for the first of potentially three times when they take the court at 6 p.m. Friday at CBC.

Chaminade (1-0) opened up its season a bit later than usual but in traditional fashion with a 55-31 win over Peoria Notre Dame at the SagerStrong Shootout at Edwardsville on Saturday. It’s the fourth consecutive year the Red Devils won their opener. The last time they started 0-1 was in 2018-19.

CBC (4-1) has won two in a row against Chaminade including a Class 6 semifinal last season. The rival schools split their MCC regular season meetings.

This year the Cadets and Red Devils will more than likely have to go through one another again as they are both included in the Class 6 District 3 tournament that will be hosted by St. Louis U. High.

COACHES VS. CANCER TOURNEY SEEDS RELEASED

The Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament unveiled its bracket Saturday. De Smet landed the No. 1 seed and will face No. 16 seed Parkway North in its opener.

The No. 2 seed went to Hickman which draws Lutheran South in its first-round game. The rest of the seeds are: No. 3 Parkway West, No. 4 Troy Buchanan, No. 5 Webster Groves (defending champ), No. 6 University of Memphis High, No. 7 Vianney, No. 8 Westminster, No. 9 Marquette, No. 10 Lindbergh, No. 11 University City, No. 12 Eureka, No. 13 Lafayette and No. 14 Mehlville.

The tournament has moved from Lafayette to Maryville University this year. First-round games are slated to begin on Dec. 27 with the championship set for Dec. 30.

COLLINS BREAKS WEBSTER CLASSIC SCORING RECORD

St. Mary’s sophomore guard Zyree Collins put on an impressive three-game showing at the Webster Classic last week as the Dragons won the consolation bracket. He scored 29 points against John Burroughs, 33 against McCluer North and then dropped another 24 against Lee’s Summit. That gave him 86 points in the three games, one more than Javaunte Hawkins of Lee’s Summit North, who scored 85 points in 2017 to set the tournament record.

Collins joins an excellent list of standouts to shine at Roberts Gym as Maplewood-Richmond Heights star Bryant Allen scored 84 points when the Blue Devils won the tournament in 2008. Marquette post Ryan Rosburg scored 79 points in 2011 and Kirkwood’s Chris Pirtle had 77 points in 2002. Lindbergh’s Richard Williams scored 77 points in 2004 and Lee’s Summit graduate and former Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock scored 76 points in 2012.

Collins is currently second in the area with a 29.8 points per game average. Metro senior guard Amari Foluke leads the area with 35.4 points per game.

WINTER WILL BRING GROWING PAINS FOR WEBSTER GROVES

For just the second time in its 22 years and the first time since 2000, Webster Groves did not win at least two games at its own Webster Classic last weekend.

Webster Groves (1-4) had to outlast Lee’s Summit in overtime in the first round just to get its only win of the tournament.

The Statesmen have now lost three in a row after Quincy handed them a 56-46 loss Tuesday night.

This season was going to be a bit of a transition for Webster Groves after the now-graduated Matt Enright led the team to the Class 5 state championship last season but things have happened between then and now that have really put the Statesmen in a tough spot.

Junior guard Gianni Ferentinos transferred to Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix. A knockdown shooter he was capable of catching fire and lighting up the scoreboard from long range.

Senior point guard CJ Lang suffered a knee injury and is out of commission until at least January.

The Statesmen could have probably found their way without Ferentinos as they appear to have a suitable replacement in freshman guard Quincy Williams. But senior point guards are worth their weight in gold and there’s no replacing Lang.

Without their floor general the Statesmen leaned on 6-foot-4 junior swingman Iziah Purvey to initiate the offense which makes it hard for him to set up on the block and then let loose as a playmaker and scorer.

Senior guards RJ Trevino and Jalen Purvey have had an even bigger leadership role thrust upon them as Lang recovers.

The schedule does the Statesmen no favors, either. They’ve already faced Tolton and Quincy, two excellent programs. They get Kansas powerhouse Bishop Miege on Friday at the Norm Stewart Classic and then will wade through the waters of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament.

In the new year there are games at Francis Howell, St. Louis U. High, Ladue, a road trip to Jackson and a showcase game at Vashon against Simeon, Chicago’s top-ranked team.

All of these challenges have been laid in front of the Statesmen in the hopes it prepares them for the Class 5 District 2 tournament that includes Cardinal Ritter, St. Mary’s and will be hosted by Vianney.