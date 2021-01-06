Boys basketball notebook: Normandy back in action as most of North County remains on hold

More impressive, however, was Whitfield’s defensive showing. The Warriors held the Spartans to seven points in the first quarter and nine points in the fourth. De Smet’s 46 total points was the fewest it has scored since it lost to Woodard Academy 64-39 at the Washington Tournament of Champions on Nov. 29, 2019, a streak of 32 games.

“The players really came in mentally focused and prepared,” Potsou said.

In non-pandemic times a victory of this magnitude would savored for a short while but then put in the past as to not become a distraction. But in a time where no one knows if a game will be played until the ball is in the air, this type of victory might get some extra shelf life in the program. Potsou said pandemic or not, the expectation remains getting better each day.

“I think we treat it relatively the same, it’s good to be excited about this victory,” Potsou said. “We want to look for positives in that game and to grow and get better as a team.”

Whitfield is slated to begin play in the Rotating 8 Tournament against Oakville at Fort Zumwalt West at 7 p.m. on Monday.

ST. DOMINIC EKES PAST UNIVERSITY CITY

Ryan Schwendeman continues his rampage across the area.