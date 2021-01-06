Boys basketball notebook: Normandy back in action as most of North County remains on hold

Cary Lewis did it twice before, but this time it’s different.
Way different.
Lewis made his debut as Normandy High’s boys basketball coach Wednesday night when his Vikings hosted Confluence Prep at historic Viking Hall. Confluence picked up a 76-58 victory.
This is Lewis’s third stint atop a program after leading Hazelwood West and University City prior. He said every debut brings its own unique attributes.
“It feels like your first time coaching again,” Lewis said. “You’re nervous about what’s about to take place.”
At Hazelwood West and U. City, Lewis wasn’t dealing with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made this season such a challenge for everyone attempting to participate in organized high school sports.
“The kids are super excited,” Lewis said. “We’re just thankful to Normandy Schools for allowing us to tip it off.”
Normandy is the second school district in North St. Louis County to get its basketball teams on the court, joining Pattonville. As of Wednesday night, they are the only public school districts in North County that are actively competing.
Jennings is hoping to play its first game Jan. 21.
Riverview Gardens athletics director Zachary Thurwalker said he should have a clearer idea of when the Rams can start basketball after the Riverview Gardens Special Administrative Board meeting on Tuesday.
Ritenour athletics director Drew Lohnes said the Huskies hope to be back on the court for games the week of Feb. 4, which would include two weeks of preseason practices as required by the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s bylaws.
When the Hazelwood School District and the Ferguson-Florissant School Districts will begin basketball activities is unknown.
"We don't have any news about sports, at this point. We're still 100% virtual school," Hazelwood School District spokesperson Anthony Kiekow wrote in an email.
Ferguson-Florissant spokesperson Kevin Hampton did not respond to an email asking for a timeline when basketball season could begin.
There is speculation Hazelwood will begin preseason basketball practice Jan. 11, but that has not been confirmed.
In Illinois, the Illinois High School Association remains “paused” according to a tweet by assistant executive director Tracie Henry. The IHSA sent a message to athletics directors Wednesday that Illinois Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz is in the process of organizing a meeting between the IHSA and the Illinois Department of Public Health ahead of the IHSA’s scheduled board meeting Jan. 13.
With all of the uncertainty swirling around this season, Lewis was just happy to let his players loose on the court. The Vikings had a tough task taking on a Confluence team that recently took down Francis Howell, O’Fallon Christian and was in the midst of a four-game win streak.
“We’re playing our first game, they’re playing their eighth game, that’s tough,” Lewis said. “(The result) doesn’t matter at this point, hopefully the kids play well.”
WHITFIELD ADJUSTS DURING THE BREAK, BEATS DE SMET
Silver linings appear to be few and far between these days, but Mike Potsou found one and wrapped his arms around it.
The Whitfield coach, Potsou loaded up the Warriors’ schedule this winter with the finest opponents the area has to offer. The coronavirus pandemic scuttled out-of-state travel, meaning the best of the best in the area were grounded and had to rebuild much of their schedules.
Whitfield (3-4) was there to help them do it.
The Warriors opened the season with a loaded MICDS, have already taken on reigning Class 3 champion Cardinal Ritter and still have scheduled games with Vashon, O’Fallon Christian and CBC.
Facing a loaded schedule can be a double-edged sword, especially for a team that has as many underclassmen playing significant roles like Whitfield. Getting thumped can sap a young team’s confidence. The Warriors opened up the season with four successive losses.
A win against a stellar opponent can recharge a team’s confidence and help it find its way through the long, winding winter.
Whitfield received an enormous shot of confidence Tuesday when it won 50-46 at De Smet.
Among the top contenders to claim the Class 5 state title, De Smet (5-2) was fresh off a nice win over a good Westminster and riding a three-game win streak.
Whitfield was playing its first game of the new year. During their holiday break the Warriors made some adjustments to their offensive scheme and debuted them against the Spartans.
“The advantage of (a challenging schedule) in the early part of the season is you can see what works, what doesn’t and adjust,” Potsou said. “As a team, as a coaching staff we talked about where our strengths were and what we needed to improve.”
The result wasn’t a complete teardown of what Whitfield’s preseason plan, but it was different. Potsou said the players have picked up on the new offensive scheme quickly and Tuesday was a preview of what could come the rest of this winter.
The Warriors had been dabbling with a five-guard offense but were forced to put it into action due to foul trouble in the post. When Whitfield’s five guards hit the court it spread the larger Spartans out and allowed the Warriors to drive, kick and shoot. Whitfield took a 25-20 lead into halftime. Sophomore guard Nolan Simon led the Warriors with 14 points. Junior guard Tre Williams scored nine points.
More impressive, however, was Whitfield’s defensive showing. The Warriors held the Spartans to seven points in the first quarter and nine points in the fourth. De Smet’s 46 total points was the fewest it has scored since it lost to Woodard Academy 64-39 at the Washington Tournament of Champions on Nov. 29, 2019, a streak of 32 games.
“The players really came in mentally focused and prepared,” Potsou said.
In non-pandemic times a victory of this magnitude would savored for a short while but then put in the past as to not become a distraction. But in a time where no one knows if a game will be played until the ball is in the air, this type of victory might get some extra shelf life in the program. Potsou said pandemic or not, the expectation remains getting better each day.
“I think we treat it relatively the same, it’s good to be excited about this victory,” Potsou said. “We want to look for positives in that game and to grow and get better as a team.”
Whitfield is slated to begin play in the Rotating 8 Tournament against Oakville at Fort Zumwalt West at 7 p.m. on Monday.
ST. DOMINIC EKES PAST UNIVERSITY CITY
Ryan Schwendeman continues his rampage across the area.
A junior power forward for St. Dominic, Schwendeman scored 25 points and hauled in 12 rebounds to lead the Crusaders to a 56-55 win at University City.
The No. 6 small school in the most recent STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, St. Dominic (8-2) has won six in a row since falling to Francis Howell in the Troy Invitational championship game Dec. 4.
The win over U. City (7-2, No. 7 small school) had some extra meaning for St. Dominic. Dubbed the “Ed Crenshaw Classic,” the game pits the two schools where Crenshaw made his bones as one of the top basketball coaches in the area.
In 1960, Crenshaw was hired to coach boys basketball at St. Dominic, then known as Assumption School, where he would spent 13 years before leaving to take over at U. City, where he would become a giant in Missouri. Crenshaw retired from coaching with a career record of 677-266. which put him in the top 10 in the state as recently as 2010.
Both St. Dominic and U. City named their basketball courts after Crenshaw.
St. Dominic’s win ended a two-game skid to U. City. Since the 2014-15 season the teams have played seven times, with the Crusaders holding a 4-3 edge.
St. Dominic was slated to face Timberland on Friday but that game has been canceled. St. Dominic is actively looking for an opponent to host on Friday night.
ST. MARY’S CROSSES INTO THE COUNTY
After pushing the start of its season back to Dec. 28 when it faced Roosevelt, St. Mary’s traveled to Town and Country to face CBC on Tuesday.
St. Mary’s coach Bryan Turner said CBC agreed to test its players for COVID-19, which was why the Dragons left the city to play the game. In early December, Turner said St. Mary’s did not expect to play beyond the city limits because St. Louis City is the only entity that requires its high school teams to test for COVID-19 biweekly.
The No. 1 large school, CBC (3-0) jumped all over St. Mary’s (1-1) and took a 38-23 lead into halftime on its way to a 77-37 win.
CBC junior guard Larry Hughes Jr. scored 20 points matching his career high after totaling just six points in the Cadets first two games against St. Louis U. High and Cardinal Ritter.
Junior guard Robert Martin scored 15 points and handed out five assists. Junior forward Eric Holmes had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
CBC is slated to host Confluence at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
GO FUND ME STARTED FOR FORMER ALTHOFF STANDOUT
Edwyn Brown has been hospitalized since November according to his college football coach.
A football and basketball standout at Althoff prior to graduating in 2017, Brown is a defensive back for the Northwest Missouri State football team. The team’s coach, Rich Wright, posted a link on his Twitter account to the fundraiser and an explanation of Brown’s predicament.
According to Wright, Brown has been hospitalized since November, spent seven weeks in the intensive care unit and has battled a multitude of conditions that included blood clots in his brain, two collapsed lungs and paralysis of his arms and legs. Brown is currently out of the intensive care unit but remains in the hospital and is expected to require an extended stay at a rehabilitation hospital.
Wright posted that Brown’s doctors do not know what has left him in this condition.
Wright set the goal of the fundraiser at $50,000. As of Wednesday evening, the donation total had just crossed $21,000.
To donate or for more information on Brown go the GoFundMe page here.