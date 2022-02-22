Boys basketball notebook: North County Christian wins state; Parkway North's Popoola breaks scoring record

A year after it canceled its season, the North County Christian boys basketball team is a state champion.

Again.

North County Christian defeated Christian Fellowship 55-45 to win the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association Division I title Saturday at Joplin South Middle School.

It’s the second state title for the Crusaders in three seasons and coach Darrell Alexander can only imagine what might have happened had COVID-19 not reared its ugly head last winter.

“COVID was so unpredictable at that point,” Alexander said. “A lot of parents and myself had a lot of concerns over it.”

Coming off a state championship in 2020, North County Christian cobbled together five players to go play one game last winter at Silex. It was so tough and COVID such a wildcard that Alexander decided it was better to not play at all.

“I couldn’t keep putting them through playing teams with five players. We tried to make it happen three weeks into the season,” Alexander said. “We weren’t getting any new bodies that were comfortable coming on campus or playing in different gyms. We ended up canceling the season last year.”

Entering this season the Crusaders had a new look with the addition of senior guard DeKaytn Calhoun, who enrolled prior to the school year. He was joined in January by senior guards and brothers Darion Gooden and Darius Gooden. All three transferred from Lutheran North and provided North County Christian a serious scoring punch.

Calhoun was the top scorer on the team with a 17.4 points per game average. Darius Gooden was second at 14.2. Sophomore Kendrick Robinson was good for 11.5 points and Darion Gooden chipped in 10.5 points per game.

North County Christian (22-8) found its stride when the Gooden brothers joined the lineup. They won 17 of their last 20 games, including matchups against St. Pius X, Metro, Principia, Ozark and Chillicothe. It took some time, but the Crusaders all wound up on the same page.

“It took like two weeks to get everyone to start working as a unit,” Alexander said. “After that they never looked back.”

Alexander was particularly thrilled for senior guard DeArius Wheeler, who enrolled at North County Christian in the fall of 2020 only to have the season he was hoping for evaporate. He stuck it out and was rewarded as a senior.

“His contributions were huge,” Alexander said. “He was one of our top defenders.”

Graduation will hit the Crusaders hard this offseason, but there are some young guys coming back Alexander is hopeful can carry on the winning tradition.

Robinson’s role will only grow, as will that of freshman center Ashten McBride-Williams. Both have seen what it takes to win and will now be tasked with helping lead a new group back to the mountaintop.

“We have a lot of real nice pieces coming back next season,” Alexander said. “One thing they’ll learn is the hard work it takes to reach their goals and how they have to play as a team. That was one thing that really pushed us forward late in the season. It wasn’t one player worrying about how many points they had. Whoever was open that person got the ball. To see them buy into that and really play with that, it was so rewarding. It continued to push them forward.”

PARKWAY NORTH’S POPOOLA BREAKS OWN SCORING MARK

Ade Popoola didn’t go hunting for a record.

He bagged one anyway.

A senior guard for the Parkway North boys basketball team, Popoola scored 43 points on Feb. 14 in a 70-51 win at Clayton.

When the game was over no one was more surprised about his performance than the 6-foot-5 and 175-pound Popoola.

“I didn’t really go for it,” he said. “I just played and it came to me.”

Popoola showcased his whole offensive arsenal as he made 17 of his 21 field goal attempts, four of his five 3-point attempts and 13 of his 16 free throws. The Vikings top scorer with a 22.6 points per game average, Popoola has been filling it up this season without chucking up an outrageous amount of shots.

“Ade is a very efficient scorer,” Parkway North coach Russell Vincent said. “He’s not a volume shooter.”

Popoola has made nearly 57 percent of his field goal attempts, better than 41 percent of his 90 3s and 79 percent of his free throws.

Last week’s record-setting performance was historic, but it was also old hat. Popoola broke his own record of 38 points that he scored Dec. 3 against Parkway South in a 59-58 loss. That night the Vikings didn’t get the win, but they did at Clayton which was huge as they chase a second consecutive Suburban Conference Blue championship.

Before last season Parkway North had managed one conference crown in its history. Should it defend its home court against Fox on Tuesday night, Parkway North will have tripled its conference championship haul. That’s one reason why Popoola wasn’t focused on how many points he scored that night. He was focused on the bigger picture.

“It was exciting but I wasn’t going for it,” Popoola said. “It was more for winning that game because it was a conference game and putting us in a better position to be the conference champions.”

The conference championship means a great deal to Popoola because he didn’t partake in last year’s success. He sat out the winter season due to concerns about COVID-19. It was a hard choice, but one he ultimately felt was necessary.

“It was hard but at the same time my mom underlying issues,” Popoola said. “It was a sacrifice I had to make to make sure my mom was OK.”

Popoola credits his time in the offseason with his club team, Arsenal Hoops, for helping shake off any rust from opting out.

Popoola is the second player in the last three seasons to match or break Parkway North’s single-game scoring mark. Keashon Petty was a junior when he tied the record with a 31-point performance against Normandy on February 14, 2020.

The record had been held solely by Terry Donnelly. A 1976 Parkway North graduate, Donnelly is most famously known for scoring 15 points alongside Magic Johnson in the 1979 NCAA championship game as Michigan State defeated Indiana State and its star guard Larry Bird.

At one time Donnelly was Parkway North’s all-time leader in scoring, steals and assists. His single-game scoring record went unbroken until the third game of this season when Popoola broke it.

Popoola then became the first Viking to ever score 40 or more in a game when he went off against Clayton last week.

“That’s pretty good company for Ade to be in,” Vincent said.

Should Parkway North handle its business against Fox on Tuesday it will be a short-lived celebration. The Vikings will begin preparation for the Class 5 District 3 tournament. The No. 6 seed, Parkway North (15-8) open up postseason play against No. 3 seed and reigning Class 5 champion Cardinal Ritter (16-9) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at De Smet.

Popoola’s focus was firmly on Fox, but Vincent has already began a preliminary scout of the Lions.

“We have the utmost respect for their program,” Vincent said. “It’s a tough task but I always tell my kids with tough tasks you can make a great memory. We want to compete and see where we end up at the end of that 36 minutes.”

OTHER RECENT NOTEABLE RECORDS, MILESTONES

• St. Louis U. High coach Erwin Claggett was recognized for passing the 300-victory milestone Friday night.

Claggett crossed the big, round number in an 86-62 win over McCluer on Dec. 14.

This is Claggett’s 10th season at SLUH. He started with the Jr. Billikens prior to the 2012-13 season. Before that he spent nine years at McCluer, where he went 168-60.

A standout at Venice High, Claggett went on to star at St. Louis U., where he was a four-year standout and inducted into the SLU hall of fame in 2001.

SLUH (15-7) wrapped up its regular season and will begin its postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Class 6 District 1 tournament next week in its own Danis Fieldhouse.

The Jr. Bills have made two state semifinal appearances in Claggett’s tenure, the most recent of which was 2016.

• No one at CBC has mastered the art of rejection quite like John Bol. The Cadets’ 7-foot-2 sophomore center finished the regular season with 110 blocks, shattering the single-season record held by former CBC standout and current CBC coach Justin Tatum, who ended his senior season with 94.

In his first season at CBC, Bol has given the Cadets a dynamic defensive presence in the paint. He’s blocked 10 shots in a game three times this season and blocked five or more shots in a game seven times.

He had seven in CBC’s regular-season finale, a 73-69 overtime win Saturday at Tolton.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (20-6) is the No. 1 seed in the Class 6 District 2 tournament which will be held at its own DC Wilcutt Gym next week.

• Vianney freshman guard Luke Walsh set a new school record for most 3-pointers in a season. The 5-foot-11 Walsh has connected on 91 3s to break the old record of 86 set by Tony Cochran during the 2011-12 season. Walsh made seven 3-pointers in an 83-63 win at Cape Notre Dame Feb. 18.

Walsh, the son of coach Kevin Walsh, has certainly benefited from the wide-open offense the team adopted this season. Against Cape Notre Dame the Golden Griffins reset the school record with 21 3s. Vianney (11-13) has made 301 3s this season and still has two more regular-season games to go. It was scheduled to play at Borgia on Tuesday then host Metro Catholic Conference rival Chaminade at 6 p.m. Friday.

POSTSEASON IN FULL SWING

For the first time since 2020, there will be full-fledged basketball playoffs in Missouri and Illinois.

Illinois, which shut its state tournament down in March of 2020 and did not have any statewide playoffs last winter out of concerns about COVID-19, will host its state championships March 10-12 at the University of Illinois in Champaign.

The first-round of the bracket play began Saturday with regional champions slated to be crowned Friday.

• ILLINOIS QUICK LOOK

Among the more intriguing are the Class 4A regionals at Alton and Granite City. The top two seeds at Alton are O’Fallon (22-7) and Quincy (24-5), which would meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Alton should the seeding hold.

At Granite City, Collinsville (24-5) is the top seed and overall No. 1 seed for the regional. It’ll face Belleville West (8-19) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The other regional semifinal pits Belleville East (18-11) against Granite City (17-13) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winners will play at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Alton Regional champion faces the Granite City Regional champion in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. March 1.

In Class 3A, East St. Louis (23-5) is the top seed at the Cahokia Regional. It faces Triad (15-16) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a regional semifinal. The Flyers are the reigning Class 3A champions since no state championships have been contested since they won the title in 2019.

Mascoutah (23-7) is the biggest local threat to the Flyers claiming the sectional crown. The Indians have their hands full with Richland County (26-0) in their regional. The regional champ would likely see East Side in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. March 2 at Highland High.

In Class 2A Breese Central and Mater Dei are on a collision course in the Wesclin Regional. Central (25-5) is the top seed while Mater Dei (19-11) is No. 4. Central faces Althoff (10-21) at 6 p.m. Wednesday while Mater Dei draws Columbia (23-8) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winners advance to face one another at 7 p.m. Friday at Wesclin.

• MISSOURI QUICK LOOK

In Missouri, classes 1-3 will play their district championship games Friday and Saturday. DuBourg is hosting the Class 3 District 3 tournament. The top seed is DuBourg (11-9) while No. 2 is St. Pius (18-8). The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.

The sectional round will be played at multiple neutral courts around the state at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday March 2.

Classes 4-6 have some first-round games scheduled for Saturday with most district tournaments beginning in full Monday afternoon.

The most hotly contested district is Class 5 District 3, which features No. 1 seed Westminster (24-1), No. 2 seed De Smet (18-7) and No. 3 seed Cardinal Ritter (16-9).

Ritter is the reigning Class 5 champion and has won successive state titles after capturing the Class 3 title in 2020.

Ritter defeated De Smet in a state quarterfinal last season.

De Smet is the only team to beat Westminster this season when it scored a 60-43 win in the semifinals of the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament at Lafayette on Dec. 29.

This district begins Saturday with games played at Westminster and De Smet. De Smet will play No. 7 seed Clayton at 3 p.m. at home. It’ll then host No. 3 Cardinal Ritter vs. No. 6 seed Parkway North at 4:30 p.m.

The district semifinals are slated for Wednesday at Westminster. The first game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. followed by a potential De Smet-Ritter showdown at 7 p.m. The district final is set for 7 p.m. Saturday night at Westminster.

The Class 6 District 3 tournament at Francis Howell Central features No. 1 seed Chaminade (18-7), No. 2 seed Francis Howell (17-8), No. 3 seed Pattonville (15-10) and No. 4 seed Hazelwood Central (12-12). The semifinals are slated for 5 and 6:30 p.m. March 3. The district final is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Howell Central.

The Class 6 District 2 tournament at CBC features No. 1 seed CBC (20-6), No. 2 seed Parkway West (22-2), No. 3 seed Eureka (17-8) and No. 4 seed Lafayette (13-10). The district semis scheduled for 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. March 2 with the final set for 6 p.m. March 4.

The Class 5 District 2 tournament at Webster Groves has No. 1 seed Webster Groves (17-7), No. 2 seed Vianney (11-13), No. 3 seed St. Mary’s (12-13) and No. 4 seed Borgia (15-10). The district title game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday March 5 at Roberts Gym on the campus of Webster Groves High.

The Class 4 District 6 tournament at University City features No. 1 seed MICDS (22-3), No. 2 seed Whitfield (20-5), No. 3 seed John Burroughs (15-8) and No. 4 seed Priory (17-8). The semifinals are set for 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday. The district final is slated for 5 p.m. Friday at U. City.

