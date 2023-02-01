Boys basketball notebook: O'Fallon Shootout brings top-tier talent; MCC remains in flux

The last basketball showcase of the season has arrived, and it’s a doozy.

The O’Fallon Shootout is set for Friday and Saturday at O’Fallon Township High. The schedule isn’t as jam packed as others this winter, but the quality is strong.

Saturday’s showcase game is the only one in the area this season featuring two McDonald’s All-Americans as Indianapolis Cathedral takes on Joliet West at 8 p.m. Cathedral (13-3) brings with it 6-foot-10 center Xavier Booker, who has signed with Michigan State.

Joliet West (20-5) features 6-foot senior guard Jeremy Fears who also has signed with Michigan State.

The penultimate game tips off at 6:30 p.m. and features the area’s top team in Vashon (11-7) taking on Chicago’s top dog Simeon (21-2). The Wolverines picked up a huge home win over Staley during Saturday’s Show Me Champions Classic. At the same event Simeon showed why it’s been ranked among the nation’s best teams as it handled highly regarded Cape Central 70-57.

You can’t have a showcase around these parts without Chaminade (14-6) and the Red Devils are included as they take on O’Fallon (17-6) at 5 p.m.

Chaminade is in the midst of a three-game losing streak after facing Cardinal Ritter, St. Louis U. High and Chicago’s Whitney Young last week. This will be the third meeting with O’Fallon since 2011, when the Bradley Beal-led Red Devils faced down the Roosevelt Jones-led Panthers in the Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout at Chaifetz Arena. Chaminade won that game 82-77. O’Fallon picked up a 50-49 win over Chaminade in the O’Fallon Shootout in February of 2020.

O’Fallon has won seven of its last nine games but has had a hard time against its Southwestern Conference opponents lately as Edwardsville scored a 41-39 win last week and Belleville West picked up a 56-49 win on Jan. 13.

The first game of Saturday’s slate tips off at 3:30 p.m. and features Belleville East (21-3) facing Springfield Lanphier (15-10).

The Lancers have won six in a row and eight of their last nine games. Their only loss in that stretch was a nail-biting 72-71 setback on the road against East St. Louis. Lanphier’s record isn’t the prettiest, but its strength of schedule is rock solid. The Lions have lost to Sacred Heart-Griffin (twice), Quincy, Moline and Decatur MacArthur.

Friday’s schedule at O’Fallon tips off at 5 p.m. with O’Fallon’s girls team taking on Cardinal Ritter. The O’Fallon boys then face Whitfield (10-9) at 6:30 p.m. The finale of the first night pits Nashville (15-10) against Bloomington Central Catholic (17-8) at 8 p.m.

Tickets for both days are on sale now online at Bank of O’Fallon locations and cost $15. To attend Saturday’s games spectators must buy a two-day ticket. Friday only tickets are $7.

Clarity hard to find in MCC

It’s February and the Metro Catholic Conference is still up in the air. No team will finish the winter unbeaten in conference play. Friday night’s matchups should provide some insight into how things could play out over the next three weeks as CBC travels to Chaminade and De Smet hosts St. Louis U. High. Both games are set for 6 p.m.

CBC (11-9 overall, 3-2 league) has wins over Chaminade, SLUH and Vianney. It lost at home to De Smet and SLUH. The Cadets were fortunate to escape Vianney last week with a buzzer-beating 63-61 victory. CBC has lost its last two games at Chaminade and its last road win in the series came in January of 2020.

Chaminade (14-6, 2-2) has convincing wins over De Smet and Vianney. It has two narrow losses to SLUH and at CBC. When the Red Devils and Cadets meet Friday it will have seeding implications in the Class 6 District 3 tournament field, which also includes SLUH.

SLUH (12-6, 3-2) can make a case it’s the hottest team in the conference right now. The Jr. Bills have won five in a row and eight of their last nine games. They ended a nine-game losing streak to the Cadets last week when they won at CBC for the first time since 2017. They won at Chaminade for the first time since 2012 and beat the Red Devils for just the third time in their last 25 meetings.

SLUH travels to De Smet (13-5, 3-1), where it hasn’t won since January 2018. The Spartans have beaten the Jr. Bills eight consecutive times. It will be just De Smet’s second home game this season when SLUH takes the court on Friday.

Vianney (11-10, 0-4) has been the team of tough luck. The Golden Griffins lost 63-61 to the Cadets last week. They were upended 71-69 by the Jr. Billikens on Jan. 13. The Spartans pinned a 52-45 loss on them Jan. 20. Vianney has lost six of its last eight games but did pick up its second win of the season over neighbor Lindbergh on Tuesday night.

The good news for the Golden Griffins is they still have four conference games remaining to get back into the hunt. The bad news is the rest of their conference games are on the road.

Unlike CBC, Chaminade and SLUH, Vianney and De Smet don’t have to contend with MCC opponents in the postseason. However, the Golden Griffins are paired with reigning Class 5 champion Webster Groves and Cardinal Ritter, which finished third in Class 5 last season after winning titles in 2020 and 2021. Vianney will host the Class 5 District 2 tournament.

Columbia, Breese Central tango next week

The top two teams in the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division meet for the first time this season when Columbia hosts Breese Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Columbia (24-2 overall, 6-0 league) has won 16 consecutive games. Breese Central (22-3, 6-0) has won two in a row and nine of its last 10 games. The Cougars were knocked off by Nashville 44-38 on Jan. 21.

These two split their two games last season as Breese Central won the conference with a 9-1 record.

Regardless of who wins Tuesday's showdown these two won’t have to wait long to rematch as they’re scheduled to play at Breese Central on Feb. 16.

A third meeting is certainly a possibility as both the Eagles and Cougars are paired together in the Class 2A subsectional that’s part of the Pickneyville Sectional tournament.

But before Columbia gets to taking care of conference business it has a tough test against an excellent Gibault (20-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Williams sets Westminster scoring record

The result of the game wasn’t what Kobi Williams wanted, but the achievement that came within it is one that will be remembered.

Williams scored 30 points in a 57-50 loss Tuesday at Whitfield and became Westminster’s all-time leading scorer with 1,325 career points. He passed Jeremy Marsh, who currently serves as Westminster’s director of advancement and set the previous mark of 1,324 career points in 1991.

It’s the second consecutive game and third time this season Williams has scored 30 or more points. He pumped in a season-best 32 points against Riverview Gardens on Jan. 9. He went for 30 points in the Wildcats’ dramatic 53-49 double overtime victory over John Burroughs last Friday.

The 6-foot-4 Williams is averaging 23.1 points per game and has signed with Truman State.

Westminster (12-7 overall, 3-1 Metro League) hosts conference foe Principia (17-2, 1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Joining the 1,000-point club

The 1,000-point club has been inducting new members at a rapid rate this week. Among the area standouts that have surpassed the milestone include Borgia’s 6-foot-6 junior forward Adam Rickman, Civic Memorial’s 7-foot senior center Sam Buckley, Parkway Central’s 6-foot-5 junior forward Oliver Kokal and De Smet’s 6-foot senior shooting guard Justin Duff. Whitfield also honored two of its seniors Tuesday night as guards Nolan Simon and Jorden Williams have both surpassed 1,000 points.

Rickman crossed the 1,000-point plateau in last week’s Union Tournament when he scored 23 points against Sikeston in the tournament title game.

Kokal became the 11th player in Parkway Central history to score 1,000 or more points as he posted a career-high 38 points in a 64-58 win over Hazelwood West last Friday.

Duff reached the milestone in De Smet’s 63-38 win over Gateway Legacy Christian on Tuesday. It was the first home game of the season for the Spartans, who have played on the road or at neutral sites all winter.

Mid-Missouri Showcase set for Saturday

Some of the area’s top teams will travel about two hours west of the area to Harrisburg High School to put on a show for the middle of Missouri as they take part in the second Mid-Missouri Invitational.

The event starts on Friday but Saturday’s seven-game docket features local teams against some of the best from out-state.

McCluer North (10-7) faces Macon (16-3) at 11:30 a.m.

SLUH (12-6) takes on Mexico (12-7) at 1 p.m.

Whitfield (10-9) draws Hickman (13-5) at 2:30 p.m.

Principia (17-2) plays Harrisburg (14-6) at 4 p.m.

Cardinal Ritter (16-3) gets Kansas City Center (11-4) at 5:30 p.m.

East St. Louis (17-4) takes on Tolton (14-6) at 7 p.m.

Webster Groves (6-11) ends the showcase when it faces Hallsville (14-4) at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door.