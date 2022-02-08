Boys basketball notebook: O'Fallon Shootout happy to be back despite snow woes; Vianney stuns De Smet

Tyrone Slaughter wouldn’t have been anywhere else.

The longtime boys basketball coach at Chicago powerhouse Whitney Young, Slaughter and his Dolphins had the opportunity to stay close to home Saturday. Instead they opted to take the long road down state to take part in the O’Fallon Shootout.

It’s a testament to just how beloved and respected the O’Fallon Shootout has become since it began in 2015.

“We enjoy coming to O’Fallon. Any time they call we’re going to come,” Slaughter said after his Dolphins fell 58-50 to Vashon in the showcase finale Saturday night. “From my perspective it speaks to what we think about the relationship that we’ve had over the years.”

This was the third consecutive time Whitney Young has traveled to play to play in the event at the Panther Dome on the campus of O’Fallon Township High. The Dolphins took on Iowa City West in 2019 and Marion, Arkansas, in 2020. The 2021 showcase was not played due to restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

While COVID-19 wrecked the 2020-21 O’Fallon Shootout, this year’s version was affected by a much more traditional winter foil – snow.

The storm that blew through the area Wednesday and Thursday made travel on Friday a riskier proposition than most schools were willing take. That led to the first day of the O’Fallon Shootout getting canceled which nixed the O’Fallon girls taking on John Burroughs and the O’Fallon boys facing Springfield Lanphier.

Even losing the first night didn’t dampen O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz’s enthusiasm. He was thrilled the event was happening at all.

“This was the day we have four really good games, eight really good teams, our committee did a great job getting these guys,” Muniz said. “It’s awesome. It’s great to have it back for sure.”

The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, O’Fallon (21-5) dropped a hard-fought game with Bolingbrook, 54-48.

Sophomore guard Rini Harris led the way with 15 points. Senior guard Caleb Burton scored 11 as the Panthers battled back from a 25-19 halftime deficit to play the Raiders even in the second half.

Bolingbrook (22-6) got 10 points from junior guard Mekhi Cooper.

“They have some big size, strong guys and I think we grew up as the game went along,” Muniz said. “It was a grown-man’s game. If we were going to sit around let those guys bully us around we were going to get pounded. Our physicality got a lot better. We didn’t have enough to come back in the end. They’re a good team.”

It was Bolingbrook’s fourth appearance in the showcase and first since 2018. Bolingbrook was O’Fallon’s opponent in the inaugural O’Fallon Shootout in 2015. The Raiders beat the Panthers that year 64-57.

“This is one of the premier events in Illinois,” Muniz said. “Our guys were excited about it.”

Planning is already underway for next year’s event which the organizers hope will continue to build on the outstanding foundation that has been established. Despite being one of the newest shootouts in the area the list of past participants is littered with NBA and collegiate standouts. Chaminade and then junior star Jayson Tatum played in the first event in 2015. Althoff’s Jordan Goodwin led the Crusader’s to victory over Chicago Kenwood in 2016. Belleville West’s EJ Liddell had two standout showings in 2018 and 2019. Collinsville’s Ray’Sean Taylor made an appearance with the Kahoks in 2020 as they took on Chicago Simeon. Whitney Young’s DJ Steward, Morgan Park’s Charlie Moore and Ayo Dosunmu have also graced the court at the Panther Dome.

“Any time they call we’ll be right here,” Slaughter reiterated Saturday night.

VIANNEY STUNS DE SMET, SHAKES UP MCC RACE

If there is one thing that is certain about this season it’s that nothing is certain.

Not even in the powerhouse Metro Catholic Conference.

After losing five in a row to close out January, Vianney rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out a 57-56 win at Lindbergh last Tuesday. Then the ice and snow came and most area teams were off the court Wednesday through Friday.

In a Saturday matinee, Vianney shocked De Smet with a 71-68 victory. The Golden Griffins had lost seven in a row to the Spartans since their last win on December 8, 2017.

Vianney (10-10 overall, 1-4 league) adopted a free-flowing offense in the offseason and it appeared to pay dividends Saturday. The Golden Griffins hit on 12 of their 22 3-pointers. Senior guard Brandon Hebrank went 5-of-8 from long range and finished with a team-high 23 points.

Senior swingman Adam Sausele scored 21 points. Freshman guard Luke Walsh scored 12 points as he hit on 4-of-9 3-pointers, too.

Junior guard Kel Battle handed out five assists. As a team, Vianney had 17 assists on 24 made field goals.

The No. 4 large school, De Smet (14-6, 2-3) was led by junior guard Justin Duff who scored 22 points and senior point guard Brian Taylor who finished with 18 points and seven assists.

Vianney’s win has all but nixed De Smet’s chances to win the MCC outright for the first time since 2006. The Spartans have lost conference road games at Chaminade and Vianney and were knocked off at home by CBC.

Vianney will get two cracks at spoiling CBC’s conference title hopes this week. The Golden Griffins will play at CBC at 5 p.m. then host the Cadets at 6 p.m. Friday.

The No. 2 large school, CBC (14-6, 2-1) has to deal with the pesky Golden Griffins before hosting De Smet in a rescheduled game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The No. 1 large school, Chaminade (14-4, 3-1) has its own MCC test this week when it hosts St. Louis U. High (15-4, 3-2) at 6 p.m. Friday. The Jr. Billikens are the only area team to beat the Red Devils this season after their 66-57 win on Dec. 21.

MID-MISSOURI INVITE RECAP

After its first scheduled date was snowed out in January, the Mid-Missouri Invitational packed Harrisburg High’s gym on Saturday for the makeup date.

It was not a good day to be from St. Louis. The Mid Mo teams took it to the locals as DuBourg and Soldan were the only area team to win games at the showcase. DuBourg (8-8) picked up a 71-39 win over the host Harrisburg Bulldogs. Senior guards Jalen Davis and Eddie Weekly combined for 33 points.

Soldan (13-6) beat Hickman 62-50 as junior guard Steven Bonner scored 29 points.

In a rematch of a 2020 Class 3 semifinal, Blair Oaks took down Cardinal Ritter 71-54. Blair Oaks is now 20-1 with its lone loss a 73-62 setback against No. 3 large school East St. Louis at the Norm Stewart Classic.

The No. 4 small school, Ritter (13-9) hosts Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival Tolton (16-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tolton closed out the Mid. Missouri Invite with a dominating 79-53 win over a resurgent Hazelwood Central (9-9). The Hawks trailed 29-23 at half but were unable to run with the Trailblazers who ripped off 50 points in the second half.

Hazelwood Central hosts Chaminade at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The most eye-opening result was Mexico’s complete domination of Pattonville in a 55-28 runaway win. Mexico (18-0) held Pirates standout and St. Louis U. recruit Kellen Thames to a season-low seven points. Thames did have 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Pattonville (11-9) hosts Ladue (11-8) at 7 p.m. Friday.

JAM-PACKED SATURDAY

There are no shortage of great games for area basketball fans to keep their eyes Saturday as it became the makeup day du jour.

The No. 1 large school, Chaminade hosts No. 2 small school Westminster (18-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday. This game was originally scheduled for late January but had to be moved after the Red Devils went into a COVID-19 related quarantine.

It’s the first time these two schools will face each other in basketball. Westminster took on CBC for the first time Jan. 31 and scored a thrilling 45-43 win in the process. It will be the last game of a busy week for the Wildcats, who host No. 5 small school Whitfield on Tuesday night and then are set to play at Lutheran South on Friday.

Chaminade also has a packed week as it travels to Hazelwood Central on Wednesday, hosts SLUH on Friday night then turns around and welcomes the Wildcats at 2 p.m.

De Smet travels to CBC for a 6 p.m. tip off on Saturday. Tickets for this game are available online at CBC’s athletics website. The Cadets have won their last five against the Spartans and will be coming off back-to-back games against Vianney.

Powerhouses are set to collide when No. 3 large school East St. Louis (18-5) hosts No. 1 small school Vashon (18-2) at 7:30 p.m. There are no spectator restrictions at East St. Louis at this time and the game is open to the public. Vashon hasn’t won at East St. Louis since 2005. The Wolverines beat the Flyers 57-52 in their last meeting on January 9, 2020.

If you’re willing to drive, No. 3 small school Confluence (11-7) travels to Tolton (16-6) for an 8:30 p.m. tip. The Titans have lost three in a row to East St. Louis, Chicago Orr and Chaminade. It’s the first losing streak of the season for Confluence.

TIP-INS

• After finishing as the Class 4 runner up to Vashon last season, Westminster wanted another crack at the Wolverines.

They got it.

Vashon had an opening after a showcase game in Ohio was canceled recently and Westminster jumped in to fill it.

The No. 1 small school, Vashon (18-2) is scheduled to host Westminster (18-1) at 3 p.m. Feb. 19. It will be the second meeting between these programs. The Wolverines beat the Wildcats 55-46 in last year’s Class 4 title game.

• Francis Howell only had five homes this season and its last one is Monday when the Vikings host Francis Howell Central (6-12).

Howell (13-7) has won four of its last five games and is under the direction of first-year coach Grant Agbo.

• National powerhouse Oak Hill Academy’s longtime coach Steve Smith announced Tuesday he will retire after this season. Oak Hill is currently 23-7 and ranked among the top-10 teams in nation.

The most recent local team to face off with the high-powered Warriors was Vashon’s loaded 2020 team featuring Cam’Ron Fletcher, Kobe Clark, Phil Russell and Nick Kern. Oak Hill beat the Wolverines 56-51 in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Missouri, on January 17, 2020.

Under Smith Oak Hill has won nine national titles since 1993 with its most recent in 2016. The 1993 team went 36-0 as Jerry Stackhouse led the way.

According to Yahoo Sports, Smith’s career record is 1,228-98. He’s the third coach in history to reach the 1,200-win mark.

Some of Oak Hill’s most prominent alumni include Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Rajon Ronda, Rod Strickland, Josh Smith and Stephen Jackson, all of whom went on to be high-level NBA players.

