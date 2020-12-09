Boys basketball notebook: Parkway West off to best start in four years; St. Charles West battles COVID

John Wright had glorious visions for this winter season.
The Parkway West boys basketball coach, Wright saw things start to come together at the tail end of February. The Longhorns won five of their last seven games and were playing their best basketball. The expected starting lineup were all underclassmen. There was a lot of momentum for a team that ended last season 11-15.
Then the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the offseason.
“It was pretty much nonexistent,” Wright said.
The offseason camps and summer leagues were not played. The Longhorns were allowed to hold a summer camp in July but had to shut it down just days into it due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It made it really hard,” Wright said.
Making matters worse was Wright himself had to be quarantined the first week of preseason practice. He said he’s fortunate he has great assistant coaches who were instrumental in running tryouts for the entire program. The practices were recorded and Wright talked with his staff frequently.
“I was talking with them every day and watching tape,” Wright said. “Everybody is dealing with something.”
In spite of all the hiccups Parkway West encountered, it has overcome them in impressive fashion. Parkway West (3-0) won the Gerald Linneman Memorial Tipoff Classic by beating rivals Parkway Central, Parkway North and Parkway South.
The last time that happened was 2016.
“It’s fantastic,” senior forward Nick Harms said. “We’ve had some rough seasons, it feels great to start off on a positive note.”
Parkway West had to dig out of a 32-23 halftime hole against Parkway North in its first game of the tournament. The Vikings are led by guard Keashon Petty, who made the Longhorns miserable.
With their first two quarters of the season behind them, the Longhorns settled in during the second half and outscored the Vikings 43-22 to earn a 66-54 win.
“It took the first half to get the feel,” junior point guard Tre’ Bell said. “We had to get into the rhythm of things.”
Bell did his part as he scored a game-high 19 points. Junior forward Ja’Marion Wayne was also huge as he finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds. On the season Wayne is averaging 11 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Over the next two games Parkway West was even better as it beat Parkway Central 65-39 and Parkway South 66-43. The contributions came from everywhere as Bell only had four points against the Colts and senior power forward Logan Wich led the way with 13 points. Nine other Longhorns scored including Bell who had four points and four assists.
“It feels really great beating our rivals to start off the season,” Bell said. “Everyone is starting to really rally around each other.”
Bell is leading the way averaging 13 points and three assists per game.
The Longhorns will put their perfect start on the line when they travel to Pattonville at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Pirates opened up their season Tuesday with an impressive 70-26 win at St. Charles. Junior guard Kellen Thames, who’s now 6-foot-5, had 19 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals and four blocks.
Pattonville was one of the teams Parkway West beat during its late run last season. The returning Longhorns picked up the win during the Pirates’ senior night celebration.
“We beat a couple teams on their senior nights,” the 6-foot-6 Wich said. “Hopefully we can get the win. We have to take care of the ball.”
Added Bell, “That’s going to be a good test for us.”
Wright said Parkway West has high expectations. The Longhorns return a lineup with experience and size as they often have five guys on the floor that are around 6-3 or taller.
One of the guys that hopes to contribute this season is Harms. He missed the last half of last season after suffering a severe ankle injury in early January. He had to sit and watch as the rest of the team continued on. A baseball player, he watched his junior season get wiped out by the pandemic.
Now he’s back and, like so many, is just hoping he gets to enjoy something of a senior season.
“It’s definitely rough dealing with something no one has dealt with before,” Harms said.
ST. CHARLES WEST BATTLES COVID ISSUES
Pat Steinhoff has lost all interest in food.
Those who know the St. Charles West coach would find that stunning, but that’s what happens when you can’t taste or smell anything.
“I even tried jalapenos but it just burned, I couldn’t taste it,” Steinhoff said. “I love to eat, I haven’t been enjoying it.”
Steinhoff is about a week into losing his sense of taste and smell after contracting COVID-19. The virus has ravaged St. Charles West’s boys basketball program this month. When the Warriors open up their season at Marquette on Thursday night they will be without two coaches — including Steinhoff — and four seniors, all of whom are expected to be significant contributors this season.
Steinhoff will be watching Marquette’s live stream of the game.
“I’ll be tuned in with the family,” Steinhoff said. “I’ll be trying to grab rebounds from my recliner.”
Steinhoff expects to have the whole team, coaches and players, together at practice for the first time Sunday.
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the Warriors. They had their first positive test within the program the first weekend of preseason practices. Two weeks later another positive test put much of the roster into quarantine. Steinhoff’s own kids popped positives, which then led to him and his wife testing positive as well.
Steinhoff said his symptoms were mild, aside from not having any sense of taste or smell.
Throughout the quarantine process in the preseason, Steinhoff said the Warriors have done a dozen Zoom practices. If there are players not currently under quarantine they would practice with the available coaches in the gym then everyone would hop on their computers. Steinhoff has used the online practices to go over offensive sets and schemes and then show video from last season of the Warriors running the stuff they just discussed.
“I think the Zoom sessions have really helped our young guys,” Steinhoff said.
The last part of online practice is conditioning that includes pushups, jumping jacks, mountain climbers, burpees, running in place, spider jacks and knee tucks.
“I’m barking at them through the computer microphone,” Steinhoff said. “It’s different.”
This whole season will be one shade or another of different. When the Warriors get back together they will have to try to find a balance between preparing for the long road ahead of the season and the more pressing issues facing them next week. St. Charles West has three games, two of which are road contests at GAC North rivals Winfield and Warrenton.
“Next week we’re going to be flying by the seat of our pants,” Steinhoff said. “We’re lucky that we do play nine or 10 guys.”
Steinhoff has high hopes for this team. The Warriors returned three significant pieces in junior point guard Josh Newell, senior shooting guard Brayden Wampler-Foust and senior center John Wilson who all averaged between 10 and 14 points per game last season. Newell and Wampler-Foust each averaged more than four assists per game.
Having those key cogs has eased Steinhoff’s anxiety about what this winter might look like because they are such an experienced bunch.
“I’m thankful if I’m going to go through this we have these guys, that’s reassuring,” Steinhoff said. “We’ll be a lot better on January 15th than December 15th.”
CARDINAL RITTER TAKES DOWN DE SMET, PREPS FOR KICKAPOO
One game made a difference.
When reigning Class 3 state champion and No. 1 small school Cardinal Ritter made its debut Tuesday night it was facing a De Smet team that had already played and won twice already.
It was evident from the opening tip.
“We didn’t look like ourselves,” Ritter coach Ryan Johnson said. “We didn’t mesh very well.”
The Lions spent the last week incorporating several football players into the mix after they made it to the Class 3 semifinals.
Even with their first-game rust, the Lions rallied past the Spartans to score an 84-76 double overtime win.
“It definitely does matter (playing a few games),” Johnson said. “You could tell (De Smet) had an opportunity to work.”
Ritter will be back at work in short order. The Lions host Lift For Life on Friday, then travel to the Rogersville Shootout where they’ll face Class 5 semifinalist Kickapoo (3-1). The Chiefs are led by senior guard Anton Brookshire, who signed with Missouri.
“For us it’s going to be a test,” Johnson said.
Johnson said Rogersville is running its showcase in two gyms with a mask requirement and spectator restrictions. The Lions will wear masks every time they take the court regardless of where the game is played.
“We’re going down and coming right back,” Johnson said. “They have a plan in place. We’re trying to stay as safe as possible.”
KIRKWOOD WINS IN MCKINNEY’S COACHING DEBUT
As far as first games go, Jimmy McKinney’s was pretty impressive. The newly minted coach at Kirkwood, McKinney’s Pioneers rolled to a 76-34 win over Class 5 quarterfinalist Mehlville on Tuesday. Kirkwood (1-0) was led by senior guards Jaylen Phipps and Dillon Stewart, who combined for 23 points.
“It was good,” said McKinney who spent the last several seasons on Tony Irons’ staff at Vashon. “Due to the situation we’re in with COVID, just being able to play one game is a plus.”
All told 12 players scored at least one field goal and had at least one rebound. Eight players were credited with at least one assist.
“It showed what we can become and what we have to work on to get better,” McKinney said.
Kirkwood is slated to host Lindbergh (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. McKinney hadn’t started breaking down the Flyers yet. The Pioneers watched film of their Tuesday win to see what needs to be better going forward.
“We have to take care of what we can control and that’s the little things and trying to get better as a group,” he said. “We’re getting ready for February. That’s when the real season begins.”
TIP INS
• The 65th Gene Steighorst Tournament is scheduled to host its championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
It will be between the winners of the Friday’s semifinals which pit Eureka (1-0) against Seckman (1-0) at 5 p.m. and De Soto (2-2) against Park Hills Central (2-0) at 7 p.m.
• The varsity and junior varsity boys basketball teams at Sullivan have been shut down until after Christmas break according to the Sullivan athletics Twitter account. Sullivan (0-3) won’t resume playing games until Jan. 8, when its scheduled to play at Summit.
GAMES TO WATCH
Chaminade vs. Trinity
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Records: Chaminade 1-0; Trinity 0-1
Rankings: Chaminade No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com
Outlook: Red Devils started the season Wednesday with a nice win over Metro Catholic Conference rival Vianney. This game with Trinity is the first of the 2020 Webster Classic that is a four-team round robin that will be played at three different sites between Webster, Chaminade and Trinity. The Titans lost two standouts that went on to NCAA Division I programs and were beaten by Borgia 70-39 in their first game of the season on Tuesday.
MICDS at St. Louis U. High
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
Records: MICDS 2-0; SLUH 0-0
Rankings: MICDS No. 6 small school STLhighschoolsports.com
Outlook: SLUH makes its winter debut. The Jr. Billikens returned much of their lineup from last year but are missing senior swingman Freddie Cooper who moved to Chicago. Junior forward Nick Kramer had a strong offseason and junior point guard Jaden McClain earned praise from skipper Erwin Claggett in the preseason.
O’Fallon Christian at CBC
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
Records: O’Fallon Christian 3-0; CBC 0-0
Rankings: O’Fallon Christian No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com; CBC No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com
Outlook: CBC makes its season debut. This is a personal game for senior guard Chevaliver “Karate” Brenson who spent his freshman year at O’Fallon Christian. Good guards abound in this matchup as CBC leans on junior point guard Robert Martin and junior shooting guard Larry Hughes Jr. O’Fallon Christian counters with a loaded lineup that features juniors Kristian Davis and Raynard Horry and seniors Roddy Alexander and Kalin Black, all of whom are averaging more than 12 points per game this season.
Cardinal Ritter vs. Kickapoo
When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Logan-Rogersville
Records: Ritter 1-0; Kickapoo 3-1
Rankings: Ritter No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com
Outlook: Defending Class 3 champion Ritter opened its season with a come-from-behind win over De Smet. Kickapoo was a semifinalist last season and returns senior guard and Missouri recruit Anton Brookshire. This game is part of the Rogersville Shootout.
Confluence at Chaminade
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Records: Confluence 0-0; Chaminade 1-0
Rankings: Chaminade No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com
Outlook: The second game of Chaminade’s turn in the Webster Classic. Confluence should be improved after it went 17-11 last season. The Titans return junior guard Traesean White who averaged 11.8 points last season. Junior guard Caleb Burton transferred from O’Fallon and should make an immediate impact.
Whitfield at Cardinal Ritter
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Records: Whitfield 0-1; Ritter 1-0
Rankings: Ritter No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com
Outlook: Whitfield played a young core last season and returns nearly all of its regulars this season including sophomores Nolan Simon (10.8 points per game) and Jorden Williams (12.5 points per game). This will be the Warriors third road game of the season after traveling to MICDS and Vianney.
Confluence at Webster Groves
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Rankings: Webster Groves No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com
Outlook: Webster Groves makes its season debut in its 2020 version of the Webster Classic. The field also includes Chaminade and Trinity. The Statesmen return three starters including junior shooting guard Matt Enright who’s in his third season on the varsity and averaged 12.6 points and hit 41.6 percent of his 197 3-point attempts as a sophomore.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.