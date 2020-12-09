Boys basketball notebook: Parkway West off to best start in four years; St. Charles West battles COVID

Steinhoff said his symptoms were mild, aside from not having any sense of taste or smell.

Throughout the quarantine process in the preseason, Steinhoff said the Warriors have done a dozen Zoom practices. If there are players not currently under quarantine they would practice with the available coaches in the gym then everyone would hop on their computers. Steinhoff has used the online practices to go over offensive sets and schemes and then show video from last season of the Warriors running the stuff they just discussed.

“I think the Zoom sessions have really helped our young guys,” Steinhoff said.

The last part of online practice is conditioning that includes pushups, jumping jacks, mountain climbers, burpees, running in place, spider jacks and knee tucks.

“I’m barking at them through the computer microphone,” Steinhoff said. “It’s different.”

This whole season will be one shade or another of different. When the Warriors get back together they will have to try to find a balance between preparing for the long road ahead of the season and the more pressing issues facing them next week. St. Charles West has three games, two of which are road contests at GAC North rivals Winfield and Warrenton.